Acer Wi-Fi 7 networking devices widen 5G reach

Acer Wi-Fi 7 networking devices have been expanded with four new products aimed at covering fixed, mesh, and mobile connectivity needs. The lineup combines Wi-Fi 7 and 5G technologies to address use cases ranging from gaming and smart homes to hybrid work and frequent travel.

Advertisment

The new devices include a 5G CPE router, two Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers, and a portable 5G mobile Wi-Fi hotspot. Together, they are designed to deliver faster speeds, lower latency, and more stable connections across different environments while offering centralised management and security features.

5G CPE targets gaming and high-bandwidth use

The Predator Connect X7S 5G CPE is positioned for performance-driven scenarios such as gaming and high-resolution streaming. It supports 5G connectivity with downlink speeds of up to 4.67 Gbps, offering an alternative in locations where fibre connectivity is limited.

The device supports tri-band Wi-Fi 7 across the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands. Wi-Fi 7 features such as Multi-Link Operation enable the router to use multiple bands simultaneously, helping reduce latency and maintain stable performance when multiple devices are connected.

Advertisment

Hybrid Quality of Service, compatible with the Intel Killer Prioritisation Engine, allows bandwidth to be allocated to latency-sensitive applications including online gaming, streaming, and cloud-based services. The router supports Nano-SIM-based 5G and 4G LTE and includes multiple antennas to improve signal reception.

For redundancy, the device can switch between mobile connectivity and a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet WAN connection, supporting continuous access for connected homes and entertainment systems.

Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers focus on home and office coverage

The Acer Connect Ovia T360 and T520 expand the Acer Wi-Fi 7 networking devices portfolio into mesh networking for homes and small offices. The dual-band Ovia T360 operates on the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands and is designed to cover up to 90 metres per node, targeting apartments and smaller homes.

Advertisment

The tri-band Ovia T520 adds support for the 6 GHz band and extends coverage up to 110 metres per node. With Wi-Fi 7 speeds of up to 5,764 Mbps, it is positioned for larger homes or environments with higher device density and heavier streaming and gaming workloads.

Both routers support mesh expansion through additional nodes and use automatic node switching to provide more seamless roaming. Dedicated WAN and LAN ports support wired connections for devices such as smart TVs, gaming consoles, and desktop systems. Their minimalist designs are intended to fit into modern interiors without drawing attention.

Portable 5G Wi-Fi extends connectivity on the move

The Acer Connect M4D 5G Mobile Wi-Fi adds mobility to the Wi-Fi 7-focused lineup by enabling users to share a 5G connection with up to 16 devices over dual-band Wi-Fi 6. It is designed for professionals and travellers who require reliable internet access across locations.

Advertisment

The device offers up to 15 hours of battery life and supports Nano-SIM, eSIM, and Virtual SIM formats, allowing access across different operators and regions. Multiple eSIM profiles can be stored and switched as needed, supporting frequent travel.

The M4D can also operate in WISP mode, connecting to an existing Wi-Fi access point and redistributing connectivity to other devices. USB tethering is supported across major operating systems, and a bundled docking station allows the device to function as a compact home or office router with RJ45 LAN support.

Security features include WPA2 and WPA3 encryption, firewalls, SIM and screen locks, VPN support, and over-the-air software updates.

Advertisment

Unified management and security across devices

Across the expanded Acer Wi-Fi 7 networking devices range, ease of use and security remain consistent themes. All devices can be managed through the Acer Connect app, allowing users to set up networks, add mesh nodes, monitor connected devices, and configure guest access from a smartphone.

Common security capabilities include WPA3 encryption, firewall controls, VPN support, and parental controls, providing a standardised approach to protecting connected devices and home networks.