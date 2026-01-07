Acer launches Veriton business desktop range

Acer has announced an expanded range of Veriton desktop computers aimed at business users, spanning all-in-one systems, a large tower desktop, and an AI-enabled mini workstation. The lineup is designed to address rising productivity and creativity requirements across enterprises, small businesses, and professional users.

The new Veriton range focuses on AI acceleration, flexible deployment options, and enterprise-grade connectivity, targeting use cases from everyday office work to advanced content creation and AI-assisted workloads.

AI mini workstation for advanced workloads

At the high end of the lineup is the Acer Veriton RA100 AI Mini Workstation. Built as a Copilot+ PC, the compact system is powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processors and integrates AMD Radeon 8060S Graphics. With dedicated AI processing capabilities, the workstation is positioned to support local AI models, generative AI workloads, 3D design, and content creation.

The system supports up to 128 GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 4 TB of SSD storage, enabling multitasking and handling of large datasets. Adaptive performance modes allow users to balance noise, cooling, and processing power depending on workload requirements, ranging from routine office tasks to AI computing and gaming scenarios.

Connectivity options include wired Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and physical security through a Kensington lock slot.

All-in-one desktops for modern workplaces

The Veriton Vero 4000 and Veriton Vero 6000 series expand the portfolio with all-in-one desktops designed for office environments. Both models are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors and support up to 64 GB of DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The Veriton Vero 6000 adds Intel vPro support, enabling enhanced security and remote management for IT teams. Both systems feature a 23.8-inch Full HD touch display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, adjustable stands, and VESA mounting support.

Collaboration features include an infrared webcam with privacy shutter, built-in speakers, and audio optimisation software, while connectivity covers Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and wired networking.

Sustainability and durability are highlighted through energy-efficiency certifications, use of recycled materials, and compliance with military-grade durability standards.

Large tower desktop for scalable performance

For businesses requiring expansion and discrete graphics, Acer introduced the Veriton 2000 Large Tower. Powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors and supporting NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, the system is aimed at AI-assisted content creation, rendering, and everyday productivity for small and mid-sized businesses.

The desktop supports up to 64 GB of DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, with built-in tools for simplified system management. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and wired Ethernet, while energy efficiency standards are addressed through industry certifications.

All-in-one option for SMB environments

Completing the lineup is the Veriton 2000 All-In-One desktop, targeted at SMBs and operational environments that require compact, unified computing. The system is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors and supports up to 64 GB of memory and SSD storage.

It features a 23.8-inch Full HD display with adjustable positioning and VESA compatibility. Security is addressed through hardware-based protection and physical locking options, while connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and wired networking support.

Availability outlook

The new Veriton desktops will roll out across regions starting in the first quarter of 2026, with availability varying by model and market. Specifications, pricing, and configurations will differ depending on regional requirements.

With this launch, Acer broadens its Veriton portfolio to address evolving business needs, combining AI capabilities, flexible form factors, and enterprise-ready features across a single desktop range.

