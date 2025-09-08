Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud Integrated with Intel Core Ultra AI PCs

Acronis has announced the integration of its Cyber Protect Cloud platform with Intel’s latest AI PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. The partnership aims to offer next-generation, AI-enhanced cybersecurity for endpoint devices, with minimal impact on performance, a game-changer for resource-constrained IT environments.

A new era in AI-powered threat detection at the endpoint

This collaboration allows managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), and enterprise customers to gain real-time threat detection and response capabilities. The integration focuses on reducing system slowdowns while delivering enhanced protection against modern cyberthreats like ransomware, zero-day attacks, and fileless malware.

Gaidar Magdanurov, President, Acronis, said, “Cyber protection must be natively integrated and AI-powered to address modern cyber threats. Our collaboration with Intel empowers MSPs and corporate IT to deliver real-time security at the endpoint with minimal impact to system performance, protecting the productivity of users. Our collaboration with Intel takes the headache out of IT security for users and IT administrators.”

Carla Rodríguez, VP & General Manager, Client Software Enabling, Intel, said, “Together Intel and Acronis are delivering fast, AI-powered security right on the device. By running complex security tasks on an AI PC with Intel Core Ultra processors, we enable partners like Acronis to deliver breakthrough protection with lower latency and improved performance and privacy.”

Performance and protection in one powerful package

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud uses artificial intelligence to identify and remediate threats in real-time by analysing behavioural patterns at the endpoint. What sets this collaboration apart is how the platform now leverages Intel’s OpenVINO toolkit to shift intensive AI workloads, such as behavioural heuristics and anomaly detection, from the CPU to the processor’s neural processing unit (NPU).

Based on internal performance testing, this approach can reduce CPU load by up to 92%, resulting in:

Improved system responsiveness

Extended battery life for portable devices

Lower latency in threat detection

Greater efficiency for IT teams handling large-scale environments

For professionals working on the go, or businesses supporting distributed teams, this performance boost comes as a welcome relief.

Integrated security without complexity

The Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a SaaS-based, multi-tenant platform delivering unified cyber protection services such as:

Next-gen antimalware

Email security

Data loss prevention (DLP)

Endpoint detection and response (EDR)

Extended detection and response (XDR)

Designed to consolidate fragmented cybersecurity tools, Acronis helps security professionals cut through complexity by offering an all-in-one solution that combines cyber protection, automated backups, disaster recovery, endpoint and posture management, and more, all aligned with NIST cybersecurity functions: Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover.

Traditional antivirus tools often lag behind modern threats and drain system resources, creating a perfect storm of downtime, support tickets, and employee frustration. This collaboration aims to reverse that narrative.

Implications for Indian channel partners and MSPs

With the rise in AI adoption, Indian IT partners, especially MSPs and MSSPs catering to small and medium businesses, are under increasing pressure to offer faster, leaner, and smarter security solutions. The Intel-Acronis collaboration brings new value to the table:

Local partners can now offer cutting-edge endpoint protection without needing high-performance server infrastructure.

Integration with Intel-powered devices ensures a broader market reach across SMEs looking for cost-effective solutions.

Lower resource utilisation means fewer complaints, fewer system slowdowns, and improved customer satisfaction, key metrics for long-term business growth.

Final word

This tie-up between Acronis and Intel isn’t just another tech alliance. It’s a strategic move to shift the battleground of cybersecurity to the device level, using AI to protect where it matters most, without compromising performance.

For channel players, the opportunity lies in translating this integration into value-added services that are scalable, efficient, and profitable.

