ADATA Technology Announces Distribution Partnerships in India

ADATA Technology, a provider of memory modules and flash memory, along with its gaming brand XPG, has entered into strategic partnerships with national distributors in India—ACRO, KBC, and TAG. These collaborations aim to improve product availability and expand XPG-ADATA’s presence in the Indian market, catering to both businesses and consumers.

2025 Distribution Strategy by Product Segments

The partnerships are designed to streamline distribution and ensure seamless access to advanced technology across various product segments. The initiative reflects ADATA Technology’s focus on meeting the growing demand for innovative memory and gaming solutions in India.

This distribution strategy aligns with XPG-ADATA’s goal to enhance its market presence and support customers with efficient and reliable access to its product range.

Product Line Distributor ADATA DRAM KBC/TAG ADATA SSDs KBC XPG DRAM ACRO/KBC XPG SSDs ACRO ADATA External HDDs/External SSDs ACRO

Focus on Innovation and Accessibility

The collaboration with ACRO, KBC, and TAG supports XPG-ADATA’s objective of addressing India’s increasing digital requirements by ensuring the availability of high-quality storage and memory products across the country.

Comprehensive Warranty Support

To enhance customer satisfaction, XPG-ADATA will offer 100% warranty support for products purchased through these official distributors. Warranty services will be managed through service locations across India, providing a streamlined experience for customers seeking RMA support.

This initiative underscores XPG-ADATA’s dedication to delivering reliable solutions and a seamless after-sales experience for its customers in India.

