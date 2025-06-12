AdCounty Media Appoints Imran Khan Niazi as CTO for AdTech Strategy

AdCounty Media has appointed Imran Khan Niazi as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to strengthen its technology leadership and advance its global digital marketing capabilities. This appointment aligns with the company’s strategy to scale its performance-driven advertising solutions and enhance its product infrastructure for global markets.

As CTO, Imran Khan Niazi will be responsible for shaping the company’s technology roadmap, leading cross-functional product development, and driving platform enhancements that support clients in delivering measurable business outcomes. His focus will include the integration of scalable systems, machine learning applications, and AI-powered targeting tools.

Technology Leadership Across AdTech and SaaS Ecosystems

Imran brings over a decade of experience in technology roles across AdTech, SaaS, CPaaS, and eSports. He has led high-impact engineering and product initiatives that leverage cloud infrastructure and data-driven technologies to improve advertising performance. His previous work includes the development of SaaS platforms tailored for digital marketers, and the integration of communication APIs within CPaaS environments to improve user engagement and platform responsiveness.

Imran has consistently demonstrated the ability to align complex technical systems with strategic business goals, enabling scalable growth and operational efficiency. His expertise in building AI-integrated marketing platforms will support AdCounty Media’s efforts to optimise campaign delivery and enhance user acquisition across digital channels.

Global Technology Expansion in Performance Marketing

AdCounty Media operates in more than 20 countries, partnering with leading global advertisers to deliver mobile, web, and cross-channel digital campaigns. The company focuses on performance-based advertising, data-driven growth models, and modern acquisition strategies.

Imran’s appointment reflects AdCounty Media’s ongoing investment in its technology stack and global infrastructure. His role will be central to expanding the company’s data science capabilities, advancing its AdTech platform, and improving deployment systems to meet growing client demand at scale.

With this addition to its leadership team, AdCounty Media aims to further solidify its position as a global player in the performance marketing landscape by delivering technology-led solutions that support measurable growth and client success.

“Imran's appointment is a key milestone on our path to advance AdCounty Media's technology platform. His strong background with scalable AdTech solutions and product innovation will accelerate our ambitions to grow and provide our global clientele enhanced value. We are confident that our tech capabilities will become a key competitive advantage under Imran's leadership, said Adity Jangid, Managing Director, AdCounty Media.

On joining AdCounty Media, Imran Khan Niazi shared, “I am thrilled to be joining AdCounty Media at a transformative time in the company's history. AdCounty Media has a firmly established position as a data-driven advertising company and a global presence. This positions the company well for the future as we ratchet up our innovation. I am excited to partner with the team at AdCounty Media to build scalable, high-tech solutions to support marketers and make an impact for global brands.”

