Adobe and Microsoft Unveil Innovations at Microsoft Ignite 2024

Adobe and Microsoft, long-standing technology partners, continue to co-engineer solutions that empower marketing teams to deliver personalized customer experiences at scale. Together, the companies provide marketers and technologists with tools to modernize marketing operations, unify data and business processes, and drive faster revenue growth. At Microsoft Ignite 2024, Adobe and Microsoft are showcasing two groundbreaking innovations designed to improve marketing efficiency and effectiveness.

Gen AI-Powered Adobe Marketing Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot

Modern marketing requires managing vast amounts of data, insights, assets, and customer journeys across multiple platforms. Constantly switching between applications like Microsoft Teams, Word, and Adobe’s digital experience solutions disrupts workflows and hampers productivity.

The Adobe Marketing Agent, powered by generative AI, addresses this challenge by meeting marketers directly within their workflow. Integrated into Microsoft 365 applications like Teams, PowerPoint, and Word via Microsoft Copilot, the Marketing Agent democratizes access to essential marketing tasks, including:

- Campaign planning.

- Workflow management.

- Content generation.

- Audience insights.

Enhanced Productivity with Adobe Experience Platform AI Assistant

The Adobe Marketing Agent also leverages the capabilities of the Adobe Experience Platform AI Assistant to simplify complex marketing operations. Through a conversational interface, marketers can access operational insights, audience metadata, and performance metrics, all while maintaining productivity. Key benefits include:

- Audience management and optimization, such as propensity scoring and change detection.

- Improved campaign planning and execution based on actionable insights.

- Simplified workflows for greater operational efficiency.

Smarter Insights with Adobe Customer Journey Analytics Integration

The integration of Adobe Marketing Agent into Adobe Customer Journey Analytics transforms data interaction for marketers. With natural language queries, marketers can extract meaningful insights instantly, driving smarter, data-informed decisions.

For example, within Microsoft PowerPoint, marketers can ask questions like, “What were the top-performing cities for my Thanksgiving campaign?” and receive real-time insights directly within the application. Copilot-generated visualizations are easily embedded and updated, ensuring reports remain accurate and up to date.

Streamlined Work Management with Adobe Workfront

The Adobe Marketing Agent also integrates with Adobe Workfront to revolutionize work management. Within Microsoft 365, it enables marketers to:

- Summarize tasks, projects, and issues.

- Quickly locate critical project information.

- Monitor project health proactively.

“We are enabling marketing teams to get deeper insights, faster, and to accelerate their workflows using gen AI,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, Experience Cloud, Platform & Products “Now, we are excited to extend these capabilities into Microsoft 365, where marketers do much of their work, so they can easily access the power of Adobe Experience Cloud to improve business outcomes.”

Marketers can leverage new capabilities, including triggering actions directly through Microsoft 365 apps and creating PowerPoint presentations enriched with insights and content from Adobe. These enhanced collaborative features streamline workflows, boost team productivity, and offer seamless integration of Adobe tools within Microsoft applications. As a result, marketing teams can deliver higher-quality outputs more efficiently, driving faster and more impactful business outcomes.

"Adobe Marketing Agent exemplifies the potential we can harness within the ecosystem of Copilot and agents," said Charles Lamanna, corporate vice president, of Business and Industry Copilot at Microsoft. "By leveraging the capabilities of Microsoft 365 Copilot and AI Assistants in Adobe Experience Cloud, this agent empowers marketers to enhance collaboration, efficiency, and creativity, all while staying in the flow of work."

Adobe Experience Platform Integrates Federated Audience Composition with Microsoft Fabric

Adobe and Microsoft are enhancing their collaboration on data and insights to empower businesses with advanced audience management capabilities. The Federated Audience Composition feature in Adobe Experience Platform enables seamless access to critical enterprise datasets, allowing businesses to build high-value audiences and deliver both planned and real-time customer experiences. This integration allows Adobe Real-Time CDP and Adobe Journey Optimizer users to source audience data directly from Microsoft Fabric through a single, marketer-friendly interface, without the need to copy underlying data.

Microsoft Fabric is a unified analytics platform that integrates data and analytics tools into an AI-powered ecosystem, streamlining data management and analytics for various business roles, from data engineers to marketers. Its self-serve model simplifies the process of managing and visualizing data across teams.

By combining Microsoft Fabric with Adobe Experience Platform, joint customers gain a robust solution for audience curation and activation. Users can leverage data from Fabric’s Data Warehouse for low-latency marketing use cases while maintaining sensitive data within enterprise systems, avoiding unnecessary data transfers.

This integration allows marketers to quickly create enriched and accurate audiences using a self-serve approach. Accessing customer data stored in a centralized data warehouse enables informed engagement strategies and personalized content delivery across channels, ultimately accelerating business outcomes.

