Adobe Expands Photoshop to Mobile and Web Apps

"We're excited to bring the limitless creative possibilities of Photoshop to mobile, making the app's iconic image editing and design capabilities accessible for everyone from professional artists and designers to a whole new generation of creators trying Photoshop for the first time," said Ashley Still, senior vice president, digital media at Adobe. "Photoshop's new mobile and web apps unlock next generation creativity, empowering creators to bring to life gorgeous photos, rich graphics and incredible art anytime, anywhere."

Adobe Introduces Photoshop Mobile App with Expanded Features

Adobe has launched a new Photoshop mobile app, making advanced image editing and design tools available for free on mobile devices for the first time. The app includes core Photoshop features such as layering, masking, and blending, along with commercially safe AI tools powered by Adobe Firefly, enabling users to create and edit images efficiently.

Mobile Access for Creators and Professionals

Designed for smartphones, the mobile app brings Photoshop’s editing capabilities to a wider range of users, including emerging creators and experienced professionals in industries such as fashion, music, gaming, and design. The app enables users to create and edit vision boards, album covers, podcast artwork, and fashion lookbooks.

The Photoshop mobile app integrates with other Photoshop applications across desktop, web, and iPad, allowing users to make quick edits, ideate on the go, and seamlessly continue projects across multiple devices.

Features Available in Photoshop Mobile

The mobile app includes several key features:

- Image compositing and blending using selections, layers, and masks.

- Tap Select tool for quick removal, recoloring, or replacement of image elements.

- Spot Healing Brush for removing unwanted objects.

- Firefly-powered AI tools, including Generative Fill and Generative Expand, for editing and adding new elements.

- Integration with Adobe Express, Adobe Fresco, and Adobe Lightroom.

- Access to a library of free Adobe Stock assets.

New Photoshop Mobile and Web Plan

Adobe has also introduced a new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan, providing additional editing tools and seamless transitions between mobile and web versions. Features of the plan include:

- Enhanced precision and control across workflows.

- Firefly-powered tools such as Generate Similar and Reference Image for adding design elements.

- Access to over 20,000 fonts and the option to import additional fonts.

- Advanced selection tools, including Object Select and Magic Wand.

- Removal tools such as Clone Stamp and Content-Aware Fill.

- Transparency control, color effects, and blending options.

- Lighten and Darken tools for adjusting image brightness without altering hue or saturation.

The new mobile and web features aim to provide greater flexibility for creators, allowing them to work across devices with an expanded set of design and editing capabilities.

