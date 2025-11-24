Adobe integrates Google Gemini 3 Nano Banana Pro expanding creative tool choices

A new image model has been added to a leading creative platform, expanding the range of AI tools available to users. The latest integration brings Google’s Gemini 3 with Nano Banana Pro into Adobe Firefly and Photoshop, joining Adobe’s own Firefly Image Model 5 and several partner models already present in the apps.

The update is positioned as part of an ongoing effort to give creators more choice when selecting the right AI model for each task.

Multiple models for different creative needs

The company said the AI ecosystem is expanding rapidly, with each model offering distinct strengths. In a recent global study involving more than 16,000 creators, over 60 per cent reported using more than one creative AI model to achieve the results they wanted.

To streamline this behaviour, Adobe has integrated models from Black Forest Labs, ElevenLabs, Google, Ideogram, Luma AI, Moonvalley, OpenAI, Pika, Runway and Topaz Labs. The intention is to make it easier for users to access varied models without moving between separate tools or managing multiple subscriptions.

The company stated that its approach pairs these models with its existing editing tools to keep all work inside the same environment.

New capabilities with Nano Banana Pro

According to Adobe, the newly added Nano Banana Pro model improves editing control and supports detailed adjustments through text prompts. Users can modify specific regions of an image, change aspect ratios, raise resolution, or adjust lighting and camera angles.

The model can also generate clean text inside images and supports localisation by creating translated text. The integration draws on Google Search’s knowledge base, enabling the model to produce factually accurate visuals. Adobe said these attributes make it a complementary option for complex or detailed work.

The update follows earlier community use of the Gemini Flash Image 2.5 model, which informed the latest addition.

Early access for subscribers

To encourage exploration of the new tool, Adobe is offering unlimited image generations in the Firefly app until 1 December. The offer applies to Creative Cloud Pro and Firefly plan subscribers and includes generations from Firefly models and partner models.

