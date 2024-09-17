Adobe Introduces AI Innovations in Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe has announced new innovations across Adobe Experience Cloud aimed at helping brands leverage AI-generated content to drive greater value and demonstrate business impact. As more organizations adopt tools like Adobe Firefly and Adobe Experience Manager for generating marketing content, there is an increasing focus on ensuring a return on investment. Brands can now align AI-generated content with customer preferences and create a feedback loop through actionable insights, allowing real-time optimization of marketing campaigns.

Advertisment

Enhancing Content Performance with New Solutions

Adobe’s latest solutions empower brands to improve customer engagement and meet business goals by enabling teams to personalize, test, and measure AI-generated content. Adobe Content Analytics provides actionable insights into which content attributes resonate most with target audiences, helping inform future content creation. Real-time experimentation in Adobe Experience Manager allows brands to optimize their web presence by directing visitors toward AI-generated content variants that yield the best conversion rates. Additionally, Adobe Journey Optimizer enables brands to automatically generate multiple versions of marketing content based on performance goals, streamlining the testing and optimization process.

These innovations aim to address content supply chain challenges, ensuring brands can adjust and optimize their campaigns in real-time to drive better performance.

Advertisment

“Personalizing customer experiences in today’s environment can require thousands of variations for different marketing channels and regions, a problem that has been alleviated with the support of generative AI,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president of digital Experience Business at Adobe. “Marketers are being challenged to ensure that AI-generated variants also resonate with customers, and Adobe’s latest innovations will help brands meet the moment through real-time experimentation and actionable insights.”

New Adobe Experience Cloud Innovations for AI-Driven Content Optimization

Adobe has introduced innovations within Adobe Experience Cloud aimed at improving content performance and customer engagement. These new tools provide marketers with advanced AI-driven capabilities for content creation, testing, and optimization across various digital platforms.

Advertisment

Adobe Content Analytics

Currently in beta, Adobe Content Analytics is integrated within Customer Journey Analytics (CJA) and offers attribute-level insights on content across platforms like web and mobile. These insights can be used within CJA to provide a comprehensive view of the customer journey across multiple touchpoints. By correlating specific attributes such as colors, objects, and locations with customer interactions, marketers can optimize their content. For example, a marketer promoting a hotel can adjust web content based on which visual elements, such as mountains or cityscapes, lead to more bookings.

AI Assistant Content Accelerator in Adobe Journey Optimizer (AJO)

Advertisment

Now generally available, the AI Assistant Content Accelerator in AJO allows marketers to generate marketing assets optimized for various channels, including email and SMS. These assets are tailored for specific target audiences based on factors like language, tone, and content type. Marketers receive multiple variations of copy and imagery, enabling real-time performance testing and experimentation to identify the most effective content.

Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Edge Delivery Services

With AEM Edge Delivery Services, brands can experiment with AI-generated content variations such as text and images in real time. This self-learning experimentation automatically presents top-performing content to users, allowing marketers to understand which assets resonate most with their audiences and optimize content accordingly.

Advertisment

These innovations are designed to help brands better utilize AI-generated content to drive performance and enhance the customer journey.

Read More:

Advertisment

Adobe Express Exclusive Discounts Impact IT Resellers

