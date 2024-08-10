Adobe Express Exclusive Discounts Impact IT Resellers

The year began with significant price hike announcements from major companies like Adobe. Adobe increased their licensing fees by 6% to 9%, resulting in an approximate 8% price disparity that encouraged direct purchases over buying through IT resellers. Recently, Adobe announced an exclusive 34% discount for new users on their first year of licensing, available exclusively on their website.

Adobe Express AI Relaunched as Creative Cloud Express

Adobe Express AI has been reintroduced as Creative Cloud Express, a versatile content creation tool designed by Adobe. This cloud-based tool allows users to create videos, PDF documents, and more. Adobe is offering discounts on up to nine licenses for this tool, making it accessible to a broader audience.

Some of the key features offered by Adobe Express AI or Creative Cloud Express include:

Access to applications like Adobe Firefly and Adobe Express, which help create professional content for brands.

Team libraries, exclusive creative assets, and comprehensive learning resources.

Tools that ensure consistency, expedite reviews, and allow users to restore previous versions of their creative work.

License management, safeguarding of creative assets, and access to technical support as needed.

Adobe Creative Cloud offers Comprehensive Creative Tools

Adobe's premium products, such as Photoshop, which now includes Adobe Firefly GenAI features and Adobe Express for template designing, are part of the Adobe Creative Cloud Express plan. Other essential apps like Adobe Illustrator, used for logo and infographic designing, Premiere Pro for social media clips and video editing, and Acrobat Pro for creating and managing PDFs, are all available under Adobe Creative Cloud for teams.

Adobe Express New Offer’s Impact on IT Resellers

IT resellers have expressed concerns over Adobe's recent pricing strategies, particularly the discounts offered through Adobe Express AI. Some resellers, speaking anonymously to DQ Channels, noted that the price hikes and exclusive discounts on Adobe's official website are adversely affecting their businesses. They believe these actions are weakening the market for Indian resellers.

Call for Balance in Adobe's Strategy

Partners and resellers are urging Adobe to find a balanced approach that does not undermine reseller businesses. They seek a middle ground where both Adobe and its resellers can thrive, ensuring a fair marketplace for all stakeholders involved.

