Adobe Introduces AI-Powered Contract Analysis in Acrobat AI Assistant

Adobe has introduced new AI-powered contract capabilities in Acrobat AI Assistant to simplify contract review and analysis. These generative AI features help users quickly understand complex terms, identify differences between multiple agreements, and verify critical information more efficiently.

Advertisment

Contracts are essential for both consumers and businesses, covering credit card agreements, vendor contracts, loyalty programs, and purchase orders. However, their complexity often makes them difficult to interpret. According to an Adobe Acrobat survey, nearly 70% of consumers have signed contracts without fully understanding the terms, and 64% of SMB owners have avoided signing agreements due to uncertainty about their contents.

“Customers open billions of contracts in Adobe Acrobat each month, and AI can be a game changer in helping simplify their experience,” said Abhigyan Modi, senior vice president of Adobe Document Cloud. “We are introducing new capabilities to deliver contract intelligence in Adobe AI Assistant, making it easier for customers to understand and compare these complex documents and providing citations to help them verify responses, all while keeping their data safe.”

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant Enhances Contract Review with Intelligent Capabilities

Advertisment

Adobe has introduced new contract intelligence features in Acrobat AI Assistant, enabling businesses and consumers to efficiently review and understand contracts. These capabilities help users identify key terms, compare agreements, and verify critical details, simplifying contract management.

Streamlining Contract Review for Businesses and Consumers

Acrobat AI Assistant supports a wide range of use cases:

- Business owners can quickly find key dates in vendor contracts or prepare for legal reviews of partnership agreements.

- Finance teams can accelerate sales contract reviews.

- Marketing teams can track changes in scopes of work and identify deliverables in brand and advertising agreements.

- Consumers can locate lease policies, international charges in mobile plans, or compare venue amenities for events.

Advertisment

Key Features of Acrobat AI Assistant for Contracts

- Automated Contract Intelligence: Recognises contracts, including scanned documents, and generates overviews, key term summaries, and relevant questions for quick insights.

- Clear, Verified Explanations: Provides summaries with citations, ensuring users can navigate to the source and verify details.

- Contract Comparison: Identifies differences across multiple versions, ensuring consistency and detecting discrepancies in up to 10 documents.

- Secure Collaboration and Signing: Facilitates contract sharing, stakeholder review, and e-signature requests within a single platform.

Ensuring Security and Accuracy

Advertisment

Acrobat AI Assistant adheres to Adobe’s AI Ethics principles and data security protocols. Adobe does not train generative AI models on customer data, and third-party LLMs are restricted from accessing Adobe customer information.

The AI Assistant leverages Adobe’s proprietary AI and machine learning technologies, including Liquid Mode, to enhance document structure analysis and improve the accuracy of responses. The new contract intelligence capabilities integrate prompt engineering and an intelligent framework to deliver precise and relevant contract insights.

Adobe Acrobat remains a core productivity tool, with over 650 million monthly active users opening more than 400 billion PDFs annually. Since its launch in February 2024, Acrobat AI Assistant has doubled user interactions quarter over quarter, demonstrating rapid adoption and growing demand for AI-powered document management.

Advertisment

Read More:

Empowering Business and Infrastructure with AI Solutions

Advertisment

Oracle Business Updates on OCI, Multicloud, Fusion Applications and AI