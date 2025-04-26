Adobe has announced more than one hundred innovations across its Creative Cloud suite, aimed at enhancing speed, precision, and control for creative professionals. The latest updates deliver performance improvements of up to 5x faster across several applications, introducing new tools that support workflows from initial exploration to final execution.

Advertisment

Key Updates Across Creative Cloud

Illustrator: The new Text to Pattern feature allows creators to generate designs quickly.

Premiere Pro: Media Intelligence enables users to sift through large volumes of video footage efficiently.

Photoshop: Enhanced Remove Background tool accelerates editing tasks.

Font Management: Access to over 1,500 new fonts, including popular styles like Helvetica and Gotham.

Expansion of Firefly-Powered Generative AI Capabilities

Advertisment

Adobe continues to integrate Firefly-powered generative AI into core Creative Cloud apps, including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Adobe Express, Illustrator, and InDesign. New AI-driven features enable the generation of images, videos, graphics, and patterns, the Animation of still images, and the Editing and repurposing of long video footage into shorter, social media-friendly clips.

Adobe introduced the Firefly app, providing a centralised platform for AI-assisted content ideation, creation, and production. Firefly includes:

The new Firefly Image Model 4 and Firefly Video Model.

Access to models from partners such as Google and OpenAI.

Firefly Boards (now in public beta), offers an AI-first workspace for moodboarding, concept exploration, and collaboration.

Advertisment

“Adobe is laser-focused on empowering creative professionals with the best tools to do their best work, which means bringing them more speed, precision, control, flexibility and, of course, amazing creative superpowers,” said Deepa Subramaniam, VP of Product Marketing, Creative Cloud at Adobe. “Today, we’re bringing creative professionals major advancements in app performance, highly requested productivity features and all-new AI features powered by Firefly to give creators everything they need to bring their creativity to the world.”

Adobe Introduces AI-Driven Updates Across Creative Cloud Applications

Adobe has announced a broad set of new AI-powered features and performance upgrades across its Creative Cloud applications. These updates aim to enhance productivity, precision, and control for creative professionals across disciplines, including photography, design, illustration, video editing, and publishing.

Advertisment

Application-Specific Updates

Photoshop

New AI features in Photoshop include:

Composition Reference in Text to Image: Generates assets matching a reference image’s structure.

Select Details: Allows targeted selections of features such as hair, facial details, and clothing.

Adjust Colours: Simplifies colour tuning with control over hue, saturation, and brightness.

Actions Panel (Beta): Offers suggested workflows and multi-step editing automation.





Advertisment

Adobe Express

The updated Express app now includes:

Clip Maker: Converts long videos into short social media clips.

Dynamic Animation: Animates static images in one step.

Enhance Speech: Removes background noise to improve audio clarity.

Generate Video: Creates b-roll or background video from text/image prompts.

Generate Similarly: Produces image variants from a reference input.



Illustrator upgrades focus on speed and generative features:

Advertisment

Generative Shape Fill and Text to Pattern: Accelerate design creation.

Improved menu responsiveness and faster effects processing—up to 5x improvement.





InDesign

New features in InDesign include:

Generative Fill (Beta): Creates vector graphics from text prompts.

PDF Conversion: Imports and converts PDF files into editable InDesign layouts.

Math Expressions: Enables insertion of mathematical notations in designs.





Advertisment

Lightroom and Lightroom Classic

Enhancements support both desktop and mobile users:

Select Landscape: Detects landscape elements like sky, plants, and water.

Improved Quick Actions for group photo editing.

Expanded mobile and web-sharing options.

Premiere Pro

Upgrades to Premiere Pro introduce:

Generative Extend: Now available with 4K and vertical video support.

Media Intelligence: Enables rapid clip searching across large datasets.

Caption Translation: Localises subtitles into 27 languages.

Adobe Fresco

Fresco introduces:

A “created without generative AI” tag using Content Credentials.

Direct export to linked social media platforms.

Adobe has added more than 1,500 fonts to Creative Cloud, including widely used styles such as Arial, Helvetica, Gotham, and Times New Roman.

Introduction of AI Agents in Creative Cloud

Adobe shared its roadmap for agentic AI in Creative Cloud:

In Photoshop, the Actions Panel (Beta) supports AI-powered multi-step edit suggestions.

In Premiere Pro, Media Intelligence analyses and categorises visual content.

In Adobe Express, AI agents will assist in generating content quickly and intuitively.

These agents are designed to work through natural language commands, enabling access to over 1,000 predefined actions while maintaining creator oversight.

Adobe announced a new Creative Apprenticeship programme to support early-career professionals. The initiative offers mentorship, hands-on learning, and industry exposure through a network of mentors and employers.

To address content protection, Adobe launched the Content Authenticity app (now in public beta). This tool allows creators to attach metadata to their work, including identity verification and usage preferences. Creators can also indicate whether they allow generative AI training on their content.

Read More:

Partner Managed Cloud Model Supports Our GTM Strategy

Joint Initiatives for Comprehensive Data Automation in Enterprises

SAP India Highlights AI Adoption in Enterprises at SAP NOW AI Tour

Integrating AI, data analytics, and Technologies Help Businesses