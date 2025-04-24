SAP India Highlights AI Adoption in Enterprises at SAP NOW AI Tour

At the SAP NOW AI Tour held in Mumbai, SAP India shared new findings on how businesses in India are adopting AI to enhance operational efficiency. The analysis reflects a shift from early enthusiasm about AI to its tangible implementation, with 2025 positioned as a key year for measurable outcomes from AI deployments across industries.

SAP India’s Role in Enterprise Transformation

Operating in India since 1996, SAP has supported digital transformation efforts across multiple sectors. Its collaborations with companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Wipro, Infosys, Vahdam Teas, Ola, Wakefit, DeHaat, and Jaquar have contributed to technology-driven growth and improved business processes.

Key AI Use Cases Identified

The analysis, conducted on SAP customer data in India between March 2024 and March 2025, identifies the following AI applications as the most widely adopted:

Visual insights, content summaries, and language translations generated by AI

AI-supported process analysis

Automation of sales order creation from unstructured data

Predictive forecasting

Use of natural language queries for data access and reporting





These use cases indicate a growing integration of AI across core functions, as Indian enterprises focus on deriving concrete business value from emerging technologies.

"In any organisation, it is the profound insights derived from data that fuel mission-critical operations across finance, procurement, supply chain, workforce and beyond," said Manish Prasad, President and MD, SAP Indian Subcontinent. “We are empowering our customers as they evolve into intelligent, optimized businesses by embedding AI agents into all aspects of business operations. We are redefining how individuals work and changing the way businesses are run, all developing in India for the benefit of the world.”

India’s Role in SAP’s Global AI Development

India is contributing significantly to SAP’s global objective of delivering 400 embedded AI use cases across its product portfolio. Currently, over 210 generative AI use cases have been developed. SAP Labs India, the company’s second-largest research and development centre outside Germany, plays a key role in this initiative, including the development of SAP’s AI co-pilot, Joule.

Expansion of AI Capabilities Through SAP Business Cloud

SAP recently introduced the SAP Business Cloud, which incorporates new data and AI functionalities. These enhancements are aimed at enabling enterprises to move beyond basic automation and address complex business challenges. The platform is designed to support greater efficiency, flexibility, and innovation across operations.

Enterprise Adoption: Wipro Implements SAP Joule

Wipro Limited, a global technology services and consulting organisation, has adopted SAP Joule for Consultants. This implementation is part of Wipro’s strategy to integrate generative AI into its service offerings. The integration is intended to assist clients in enhancing operational resilience, security, and sustainability.

“Our clients around the world are digitally transforming in the cloud,” said Srinivas Sai Nidadhavolu, VP and Global Practice Head of SAP at Wipro. “As leaders in tech and consulting we have a rich legacy in both data and AI. But even for our internal teams we can embed generative AI to increase productivity through insights, drive more efficiencies by aligning with best practice, and ultimately make customer transformations simpler, quicker, and more effective. By using SAP Joule for Consultants, we’re able to showcase the power of SAP Business AI to our customers even while we work with them to make their transformation journeys successful."

“By shifting the focus from hindsight to foresight, organisations are more easily able to balance risk with strategic growth, close talent gaps, build future-ready teams, and deliver proactive, hyper-personalized customer experiences,” concluded Manish Prasad.

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Contribution in AI Adoption

While talking to DQChannels Exclusively, Manish Prasad, President and MD, SAP Indian Subcontinent shared insights on how partner ecosystem and particularly ISVs are contributing to AI adoption for the enterprises. He stated, "I think the good news for us is that there is an extremely vibrant partner ecosystem. There are ISVs, there are startups, there are what I call as niche industry players.

I think each one of them is contributing and we have available platforms. So if you want to create some industry-specific solution based on some of the capabilities, some of the differentiation that each one of them would like to have. I think each one of them are creating those extensions as such. Certain ISVs have kind of taken one industry vertical or a couple of industry verticals.

Somebody is looking at, in the EPC world, can we bring down the entire project systems? Can we bring down the cost of thinking through how the projects can be delivered more efficiently? Somebody is looking at using an AI use case in terms of how do I create the cost of deployment or cost of serve in a utility? How can I reduce that? Somebody is kind of looking at that. So what I'm trying to think about here is that every technology company has an AI strategy. There's a lot of collaboration which is happening. I think the good news about it is that a lot of these technology companies are coming together and creating those use cases that can impact how business is possible. And that's the same case with any ISV or partners as well.”

