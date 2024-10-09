Adobe Launches app for Content Authenticity and Attribution

Adobe has introduced a free web app, Adobe Content Authenticity, aimed at helping creators protect their work and receive proper attribution using Content Credentials. These credentials act like a "nutrition label" for digital content, providing secure metadata that creators can attach to their work, and offering information about themselves and how the content was created and edited. Since founding the Content Authenticity Initiative in 2019, Adobe has advocated for Content Credentials as an industry standard for transparency, now supported by over 3,700 members.

As concerns about misinformation and AI-generated deepfakes increase, Content Credentials offer publishers a way to provide key information about digital content, helping consumers assess its credibility. With the launch of this web app, Adobe aims to enhance the use of Content Credentials, allowing creators to safeguard their work from misuse or misrepresentation while promoting a more trustworthy digital environment.

Adobe remains committed to developing tools that empower creators while addressing their concerns. A recent Adobe study revealed that 91% of creators seek reliable ways to attach attribution to their work, with over half expressing concerns about their content being used to train AI models without consent.

"Adobe is committed to responsible innovation centred on the needs and interests of creators. Adobe Content Authenticity is a powerful new web application that helps creators protect and get recognition for their work,” said Scott Belsky, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President, Design & Emerging Products at Adobe. “By offering creators a simple, free and easy way to attach Content Credentials to what they create, we are helping them preserve the integrity of their work while enabling a new era of transparency and trust online. The Adobe Content Authenticity web app will not only benefit creators but also help consumers navigate the digital ecosystem with greater clarity.”

Adobe Introduces Tool for Creators to Attach Content Credentials to Digital Work

Adobe has launched the Adobe Content Authenticity web app, developed in collaboration with creators to make it easy for them to attach Content Credentials to their digital work. Through one-on-one sessions, group discussions, and user testing, Adobe designed the app to meet creators' needs.

Content Credentials are already supported in Adobe Creative Cloud apps such as Photoshop, Lightroom, and Firefly. The new web app integrates with these tools, serving as a hub for managing Content Credentials preferences. Key features include:

Easily Apply Content Credentials: Creators can use the web app to attach Content Credentials to images, audio, and video files in bulk, including details like their name, website, and social media accounts. These credentials help ensure creators receive proper attribution and protect their work from unauthorized use or misattribution. Adobe plans to add more customization options for creators to control how their work is recognized.

Set Generative AI Training and Usage Preferences: Adobe ensures that its Firefly AI models are trained only on content it has permission to use, but not all generative AI models follow this practice. With the web app, creators can signal their preference not to allow their content to be used in or train other generative AI models. This preference will prevent creators' work from being used by unsupported models and block submissions to Adobe Stock if that preference is set. Adobe is working with platforms like Spawning to extend this preference across the industry.

View and Inspect Content Credentials: As some social media platforms and websites do not retain visible provenance information, Adobe has introduced the Content Authenticity extension for Google Chrome and an Inspect tool within the web app. These tools allow users to view any available Content Credentials associated with digital content, including its edit history, enhancing transparency.

Durable Content Credentials: Content Credentials applied via the web app remain securely connected to the digital work throughout its lifecycle. They are preserved even if provenance information is stripped or screenshots are taken, using a combination of digital fingerprinting, invisible watermarking, and cryptographically signed metadata to ensure verification across the digital ecosystem.

