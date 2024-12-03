AdvantageClub.ai Secures $4 Million to Strengthen AI Capabilities

AdvantageClub.ai, a platform for employee engagement solutions, has raised $4 million in its latest funding round, led by Axilor Ventures, bringing its total funding to $11 million. Participants in the round included AFG Ventures, Bytez Ventures, Prasanna Sarkar (co-founder and ex-CTO of Rippling), and existing investors. Over the past year, AdvantageClub.ai has doubled its revenue and added several marquee clients to its portfolio.

Advertisment

The new funding will be utilized to enhance the company’s AI-driven solutions and expand its product offerings in employee engagement and experience. The company also plans significant geographic expansion, focusing on the US and Asia, where demand for innovative employee engagement tools is growing rapidly.

AdvantageClub.ai aims to strengthen its wellness programs, including OPD plans, fitness initiatives, health checkups, and tools for building social behavior-led healthy habits. Additionally, the company will solidify its position in the rewards and recognition space, further establishing itself as a key player in the global employee engagement ecosystem.

Sourabh Deorah, CEO & Co-founder of AdvantageClub.ai, shared his views about the investors who have placed stakes in the company, noting, "As we have grown significantly over the last couple of years, we have established ourselves as a market leader in the Rewards and Recognition space in India and Asia, and we have gotten success in US and other parts of the world. Since companies have started providing wellness options as part of their benefits for the employees, in the last 2 years we have seen wellness also take center stage in our product suite with Advantage Wellness. This funding will help us in doubling down on the US, expand further in wellness and build the product further. This investment which has largely come from Axilor Ventures and other existing investors also further strengthens the belief. While we have had access to external capital, we chose to raise mostly from our existing investors because of our shared vision, and to continue being frugal on the amount of capital we raise. We plan to continue creating impactful solutions for Making Workplaces Happier and Healthier. We will continue building state of the art solutions in AI and have pioneered the same in the Rewards space recently with the launch of our AI bot, Adva. By building Applied AI use cases within our platform, we will enhance engagement further and give new ways for organizations to engage with their employees”.

Advertisment

Smiti Bhatt Deorah, COO & Co-founder of AdvantageClub.ai quoted, “With our employee 1st approach we have become the de-facto choice for organizations from Asia for their employee engagement needs, winning 65-70% new recognition deals happening in the market. We are also anti-breakage and pro-choice with an objective to drive 90%+ utilization and redemption, which aligns well with employees and eventually with every organization’s goals. The same thesis has enabled us to win in the Wellness space and other regions like the US. We plan to continue bringing one of a kind user experience for driving employee engagement and helping our HR friends in solving their core goals of retention, productivity and driving culture within their companies. We are one of the few truly global companies with users in 104 countries.”

Axilor Ventures, the investor in this round, has been a long-time associate of AdvantageClub.ai. "Companies are in search of good options to improve employee engagement and strengthen their employer brand. AdvantageClub.ai’s personalised, scalable and global platform offers a solution to employers who put their employees first. We are excited to continue our partnership with Sourabh and Smiti as they look at their next phase of exciting growth." said Ganapathy Venugopal, founder and CEO of Axilor Ventures.

Advertisment

Read More:

AI and Automation: Challenges and Opportunities for Indian SMBs