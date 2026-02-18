AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi: Getting there, the glitches, and the apology that followed

Before we get into policy, platforms or power plays, let’s start with something basic.

Advertisment

Access. Because at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, logistics became part of the story.

How to reach Bharat Mandapam for AI Impact Summit 2026

If you are planning to attend the rest of the days at Bharat Mandapam, here’s what you should know.

By metro (recommended)

Take the Blue Line.

Get off at the Supreme Court metro station.

Use Gate No. 2 or Gate No. 3.

From there, Bharat Mandapam Gate No. 10 is the closest entry point.

Advertisment

This is the most efficient route during large gatherings. It reduces traffic stress and avoids parking uncertainty.

By personal transport

Use Gate No. 4 if arriving by car or other private vehicles.

At events of this scale, small planning details make a big difference.

And that became evident this year.

The second-day disruption and Ashwini Vaishnaw’s apology

Queues extended right up to the metro station. Visitors, delegates and foreign nationals appeared visibly frustrated. The scale of attendance was impressive. The crowd management, less so. Few foreign delegates had come specifically for the summit.

From the major superpowers like the USA and the UK. They were standing in line, discussing the situation. They also divulged about what issues they were facing.

Advertisment

Their response was direct:

Fewer entry points.

Long queues.

No one is available to guide them clearly.

These were not angry reactions. They were practical observations.

But in a global technology summit, perception matters. When foreign delegates queue without direction, it sends a signal, fair or unfair.

Access bottlenecks. Crowd management concerns. Visible frustration among some attendees.

Advertisment

In response, Ashwini Vaishnaw publicly apologised for the inconvenience caused.

He acknowledged that whatever problems anyone faced were regrettable. More importantly, he emphasised that the government is open to communication and suggestions to improve future editions. That tone stood out.

In large-scale technology events, disruptions are not uncommon. What shapes perception is the response.

Advertisment

Kshitij M Kotak, Ex-CIO and Founder, BLACKBOX Data Safe, offered a sharp industry perspective:

“Today's India learns fast. Today's world has unlearned the past that said, ‘First impression is the last impression’. India will overcome this momentary glitch. India has a brand built of fastest growing economy with millions of brains that power technology, leadership and the biggest global corporations.

Ashwini Vaishnaw has apologised. Humility improves India's image and projects it as willing to learn, mend and improve with humility, a character that the world appreciates.

Those who hold grudges for a day for not being photographed cannot be considered a reflection of leadership qualities.”

There are two signals here. First, scale. The turnout itself reflects AI’s central role in India’s growth narrative.

Advertisment

Second, accountability. A public apology in a high-visibility tech forum reinforces a willingness to course-correct.

In the long run, that matters more than a momentary glitch.

Beyond the moment

The AI Impact Summit is not just about announcements. It is about positioning.

India wants to be seen as a serious AI market, a responsible AI policymaker, and a credible AI innovation hub. Moments of friction are inevitable in events of this scale.

Advertisment

The test is an institutional response. This year, the apology became as much a headline as the keynotes. And in technology diplomacy, humility can be a strategic strength.

Read More:

MongoDB Partners in the AI Era: driving enterprise AI execution

Lenovo AI channel strategy: How Lenovo 360 is transforming partner growth in the AI era