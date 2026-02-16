As global technology markets pivot toward artificial intelligence, Lenovo is reshaping not only its product strategy but also its global channel ecosystem. From hybrid AI infrastructure to AI-enabled partner tools, the company is aligning its worldwide go-to-market model to support long-term, sustainable growth across consumer and commercial segments.

Advertisment

In a detailed interaction with Pascal Bourguet, Vice President, Sales Strategy & Channels Chief, International Markets, Lenovo; Fiona O’Brien, Vice President, Sales Transformation & Enablement, Lenovo; Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India; and Arvind Chabra, Director – One Channel, Lenovo India, a clear message emerged: AI is not just a product feature, it is reshaping the entire partner engagement model.

AI as the Core of Lenovo’s Global Strategy

“AI is shaping the company's strategy, to start with,” said Pascal Bourguet.

Lenovo’s global direction is anchored in hybrid AI, leveraging its portfolio “from the risk to the cloud,” spanning wearables, phones, endpoints, edge computing, servers, storage, and cloud provider equipment.

Advertisment

“We are uniquely positioned from the portfolio and services to support the AI transformation within the customer space,” Bourguet added.

This strategy directly influences sales and channel models. Lenovo has moved toward one unified go-to-market approach, supporting three major business groups - PC, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and Services.

“There needs to be one face with the customer, one go-to-market supporting three business groups,” Bourguet emphasised.

Advertisment

Lenovo 360: Simplifying Engagement Through a Unified Framework

To operationalise this transformation, Lenovo introduced Lenovo 360, a global engagement blueprint for partners.

“It’s one framework, a toolbox, guidelines, an operating model, a blueprint,” Bourguet explained.

Previously operating with nearly 2,500 programs globally, Lenovo has significantly streamlined its partner programs. The objective: simplify rebate structures, improve clarity, and accelerate time-to-market.

Advertisment

“With fewer programs, it’s easier to engage, and faster to go-to-market because we are easier to work with,” he said.

From an Indian perspective, Arvind Chabra described Lenovo 360 as structured around three pillars: Enable, Connect, and Grow.

“Grow is the most important part,” Chabra said. “We don’t really believe that growth is just the margins. Grow is all about how we enable them to grow in their knowledge.”

Advertisment

Crucially, execution remains localised. While frameworks are global, customisation happens on the ground in India to match regional realities.

India’s AI Momentum: Value-Conscious, Not Price-Sensitive

India plays a central role in Lenovo’s AI-driven growth.

“There is this perception that India is a very price-sensitive market, but it's not price sensitive, it's very value conscious sensitive,” said Ashish Sikka.

According to him, customers are willing to pay for clear value propositions, particularly in premium and gaming segments. Lenovo’s growth in gaming and premium PCs reflects this shift.

Advertisment

AI is also influencing operational efficiency. Sikka shared a practical example:

“One of the things which we are using AI for is how to use AI for faster claim settlement for the channel partners, how do we reduce the number of days in which we pay out to them.”

Globally, Lenovo reported that AI-driven revenue is “up almost 70% year on year,” underscoring the financial impact of its AI initiatives.

Advertisment

Expanding Beyond Metros: Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enablement

India’s growth is increasingly driven by Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

“The channel is the one who is helping us follow where the market is,” Chabra noted. “We are channel first now.”

He emphasised that training and enablement are critical as technological shifts accelerate. Knowledge transfer, particularly at the last-mile reseller level, is central to Lenovo’s India strategy.

“Even the last-mile guy who is speaking with the customer… how do we enable them to get the required knowledge and build the confidence?”

Lenovo’s business mix, according to Chabra, is becoming stronger in B- and C-towns rather than being metro-heavy.

AI Tools and Global Enablement Investments

Lenovo is also investing heavily in AI-powered tools and internal transformation.

Fiona O’Brien highlighted significant global investment in AI agents, machine learning platforms, and partner tools.

“There’s a very significant investment from the company in the ecosystem itself… that we can then extend to the business partner community and they can take faster advantage of it.”

The strategy is clear: build scale globally, empower locally.

“Allowing them to execute it in the best way that they see possible allows us to expand our footprint much faster,” she added.

Sustainable Profitability: Beyond Short-Term Volume

As competition intensifies in PCs and devices, Lenovo is prioritising sustainable profitability over short-term volume gains.

One key initiative is Lenovo 360 Circle, launched five years ago to guide partners on sustainability and long-term growth objectives.

“The Circle has provided a framework, helping the channel ecosystem to achieve sustainable objectives,” Bourguet said.

This includes sustainability services like asset recovery and CO2 offset programs, as well as governance metrics aligned with the United Nations Global Compact framework.

O’Brien clarified that sustainability as a business imperative differs from sustainable partner growth, but Lenovo emphasises both.

“Lenovo is renowned for an ongoing loyalty to channel,” she said. “Partners who stay with us in the long term, have the opportunity to earn more dollars.”

India-specific programs such as LBPE (Ease of Doing Business) and Leap (Learn, Earn, Sell, Buy) further strengthen partner engagement.

“It is not only the partner talk, but we allow them to learn at their own pace and earn with that,” Chabra explained.

The Skills Imperative: What Partners Must Build Next

Looking ahead, Lenovo leaders were clear about what will define future-ready partners.

“Knowledge is a must,” said Chabra. “Training becomes an important part.”

Partners must invest in resources aligned with evolving AI-driven customer journeys.

Pascal Bourguet added a final emphasis on talent:

“Talents… develop the AI business. Work with these data scientists, with these AI technical specialists… We won’t be able to do that ourselves.”

Conclusion: AI as a Channel Multiplier, Not Just a Product Feature

Lenovo’s AI push is not limited to device innovation. It is redefining how the company works with partners across infrastructure, services, and consumer segments.

Through Lenovo 360, sustainable profitability programs, AI-enabled tools, and localised execution in India, Lenovo is positioning its channel ecosystem to transition from transactional growth to long-term strategic relevance.

As AI adoption accelerates, particularly in high-growth markets like India, the success of this strategy will hinge on one factor repeatedly emphasised throughout the discussion: enabling partners with knowledge, tools, and talent to lead the AI transformation alongside Lenovo.

Read More:

AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi: From pilot projects to boardroom priority

Qlik agentic experience expands governed AI workflows