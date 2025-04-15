AI-Media Launches LEXI Voice at NAB Show 2025

AI-Media has announced the commercial availability of LEXI Voice, its AI-based real-time alternate-language voice solution, at NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas. The solution was launched live and received significant interest from global broadcasters, streaming platforms, enterprise users, and live event producers.

AI-Powered Multilingual Audio for Live Broadcasts

LEXI Voice enables real-time translation of live broadcasts into multiple languages using synthetic voices with natural speech characteristics. Key features of the solution include AI-generated alternate-language voice tracks, Ultra-low latency of approximately 8–12 seconds, and No additional hardware is required for deployment.

LEXI Voice is designed to help organisations expand reach, reduce costs associated with traditional live interpretation, and increase monetisation opportunities through multilingual audience engagement.

“Customers are telling us that LEXI Voice delivers exactly what they need: accuracy, scale, and simplicity - all at a disruptive price point,” said James Ward, Chief Sales Officer at AI-Media. “For many, this is the moment multilingual delivery finally becomes commercially viable.”

LEXI Voice Highlights Advantages for Scalable Live Translation

AI-Media has outlined the strategic differentiators of its newly launched LEXI Voice solution, designed to deliver scalable, AI-driven real-time voice translation. The offering is positioned to support global media, government, corporate, and streaming use cases, aligning with AI-Media’s long-term SaaS growth roadmap.

Key Differentiators

Cost Efficiency: Priced at USD $30/hour (in addition to standard LEXI captioning fees), LEXI Voice reduces live translation costs by up to 90% compared to traditional solutions.

Platform Integration: Fully compatible with AI-Media’s encoder network – including Alta (SMPTE 2110, MPEG-TS), Encoder Pro - HD492 (SDI), and iCap – allowing deployment without additional infrastructure.

Broadcast-Grade Output: AI-generated voices offer high intelligibility and clarity, with positive feedback on tone and speaker quality.

Operational Consistency: Utilises existing scheduling, APIs, billing systems, and support used in current LEXI captioning workflows.

Available Capabilities

Translation in over 100 languages.

Customizable voices by region, gender, and tone.

Brand consistency tools, including glossaries and phonetic controls.

AI-driven replacement of original audio with full audio mixing.

Support for up to five alternate-language audio tracks per channel.





Use Cases in Deployment

LEXI Voice is currently being adopted by broadcasters localising content such as sports, news, and entertainment. Government bodies enabling multilingual access for legislative sessions. Corporates facilitating multilingual communication in internal meetings and investor calls. Streaming platforms and event organisers are scaling language access to global audiences.

LEXI Voice is part of AI-Media’s broader LEXI Toolkit, which includes LEXI Brew and LEXI Translate. These solutions support the company’s strategic plan to triple its technology revenue by FY29 and reach $60 million EBITDA, as detailed in its FY25 investor communications.

“NAB was the first time our customers saw the complete LEXI Voice solution live - and the response confirmed what we knew: the market is ready,” said Ward. “This product transforms what’s possible in real-time multilingual engagement.”



