Rising Costs vs. Stagnant Margins is a Major Concern

How has the journey of your organisation been so far?

Advertisment

Our journey as a wholesale distributor for leading IT brands like Canon, LG, Dell, BenQ, and others has been one of steady growth and adaptation. Over the years, we’ve built strong partnerships with manufacturers/vendors and channel partners by prioritising reliability, competitive pricing, and timely delivery. Despite market fluctuations, we’ve expanded our portfolio to include emerging technologies and diversified verticals, ensuring we remain a trusted link in the IT supply chain.

How was the performance of your organisation in the past few years?

The past few years presented unique challenges, including pandemic-driven disruptions and supply chain bottlenecks. However, we maintained resilience by diversifying our supplier base and focusing on high-demand segments like remote-work solutions (monitors, UPS systems) and peripherals. While revenue growth was tempered by external factors like currency volatility and component shortages, we leveraged partnerships and inventory planning to stabilise performance.

Advertisment

Which business verticals have you been dealing in so far?

We specialise in distributing IT hardware and peripherals, including:

- Printers & imaging solutions (Canon, LG)

Advertisment

- Monitors and displays (Dell, BenQ, LG)

- Power solutions (Numeric UPS, Cyberpower)

- PC accessories (Zebronics, Fingers)

Advertisment

- Enterprise security products (CP Plus, Hikvision)

- Emerging categories like smart office devices (Geonix, Honeywell).

What are the challenges you are facing, and what strategies do you have to overcome them?

Advertisment

Some of the key challenges which we face are –

- Payment Delays: Dealers often delay payments, straining cash flow.

- Dollar-Driven Price Hikes: Frequent price revisions due to INR-USD volatility.

Advertisment

- Supply Shortages: Component scarcity impacting product availability.

- Thin Margins: Rising costs vs. stagnant margins due to competition.

- Operational Costs: Sometimes expenses (logistics, storage) outpace revenue growth.

Advertisment

- Staff Retention: Talent acquisition and retention in a competitive market is a major challenge.

Strategies:

- Structured Credit Policies: Enforcing stricter payment terms and incentives for timely settlements.

- Forex Hedging: Locking in dollar rates for bulk purchases to stabilize pricing.

- Supplier Diversification: Partnering with alternate vendors to mitigate shortages.

- Cost Optimization: Automating workflows and renegotiating logistics contracts.

- Upskilling Teams: Investing in training and performance-linked incentives to retain talent.

What are your future plans ahead?

- Expand Portfolio: Add IoT, AI-driven devices, and cloud-compatible hardware.

- Digital Transformation: Deploy tools for real-time inventory tracking and dealer payment management.

- Geographic Reach: Target Tier 2/3 cities with tailored solutions.

- Sustainability Focus: Partner with brands offering energy-efficient products.

- Channel Empowerment: Provide partners with training and financing support to drive mutual growth.

Read More:

Servers and Data Storage both are the Pillars

India as a Fast Growing Market is Important for Business Growth

CAIT and DGST Host Conference Marking 7 Years of GST

Partners Lead the Way in Shaping the Future of Virtualization