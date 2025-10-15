AI meets cloud power: Oracle’s Database@AWS enters a new era

Oracle has announced major updates to Oracle Database@AWS, introducing powerful new capabilities and an expanded partner program aimed at helping enterprises accelerate innovation, enhance data security, and simplify migration of mission-critical workloads to the cloud.

The updates include support for Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse, Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service, and Terraform, providing customers with enterprise-grade data protection, AI-powered analytics, and streamlined infrastructure management.

Customers can now also purchase Oracle Database@AWS through qualified Oracle and AWS channel partners, adding flexibility and expanding access to cloud innovation through trusted partner ecosystems.

“Since making Oracle Database@AWS generally available in July, we’ve seen strong demand from large enterprises across a wide range of industries,” said Karan Batta, Senior Vice President, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “The newly added AI capabilities deliver advanced security, real-time data protection, and intelligent recovery, while giving DevOps teams the ability to simplify management through infrastructure-as-code. With the new partner program, customers can now access Oracle Database@AWS through their preferred partners, broadening reach and flexibility.”

Ruba Borno, Vice President, AWS Specialists and Partners, added, “Data is the key to unlocking the value of AI and agents. With Oracle Database@AWS now available for resale, customers have more choice and flexibility to unify their data and build transformative AI applications on AWS.”

Global organisations, including Zema Global, have adopted Oracle Database@AWS to modernise their operations and gain faster, more reliable access to enterprise data.

“Oracle Database@AWS has provided Zema Global with a simplified migration path that improves uptime and resiliency while delivering low-latency access to historical market data,” said Chad Ellison, CTO, Zema Global. “By combining our data with Amazon Bedrock, we’re developing innovative AI solutions that deliver greater value for our customers as we complete our data centre exit strategy.”

New features for greater security, resilience, and automation

Oracle Database@AWS now integrates a range of enhancements designed to support data-driven enterprises at scale:

Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service : Real-time transaction protection with recovery to within a second of any outage or ransomware event, supported by virtualised daily backups and policy-controlled immutability.

Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse : Combines Apache Iceberg’s open data format with Oracle AI Database 26ai, Exadata, and AWS AI services to power zero-ETL integration and enterprise-wide AI analytics.

Terraform Integration : Enables DevOps teams to define, deploy, and manage Oracle Database@AWS resources through infrastructure-as-code, improving automation and efficiency.

Validated Oracle Maximum Availability Architecture (MAA): Certified to Gold MAA, ensuring zero data loss and minimal downtime across multi-region deployments.

Partner program expands global access

Under the AWS Channel Partner Private Offers (CPPO) program, qualified partners within the AWS Partner Network (APN) and Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) can now offer Oracle Database@AWS directly to customers. This program allows partners to bundle services, customise terms, and maintain direct billing while leveraging AWS Marketplace’s digital procurement platform.

Global systems integrators are already embracing the opportunity:

Accenture aims to accelerate client migrations of mission-critical workloads to the cloud.

Deloitte plans to harness Oracle’s AI-powered database with AWS’s analytics capabilities to enhance business agility.

Infosys will combine its cloud delivery expertise with Oracle AI Database 26ai and AWS generative AI services to drive innovation.

Andy Tay, Global Lead, Accenture Cloud First, said, “Together, we can help clients unite the performance of Oracle’s AI Database with AWS’s analytics to maximise their investments.”

Oracle Database@AWS is currently available in the AWS U.S. East (N. Virginia) and U.S. West (Oregon) regions, with expansion planned to 20 additional regions, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, London, Frankfurt, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Zurich.

The partnership underscores Oracle and AWS’s shared vision of enabling enterprises to harness data, AI, and cloud innovation securely and efficiently, no matter where their workloads reside.

