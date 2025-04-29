AIonOS and Perpetuuiti Collaborate to Develop AI Resiliency Platform

AIonOS has entered into a joint venture agreement with Singapore-based Perpetuuiti Technosoft Services PTE to advance AI-driven business continuity and cyber resilience solutions.

The joint venture will integrate AIonOS’s Agentic AI platform with Perpetuuiti’s enterprise resilience technology. The collaboration will introduce what is described as the first certified Business Continuity Management (BCM) AI Agent. This agent is designed to enable enterprises to predict disruptions, execute autonomous responses, and support rapid recovery of mission-critical operations.

Background on Perpetuuiti’s AI Resilience Platform

Established in 2011, Perpetuuiti focuses on automation for enterprise resilience, with particular expertise in IT and cyber continuity. Its core platform, Continuity Patrol, supports AI-driven operational recovery and includes a “1-Click Resilience Invocation” feature for rapid incident response.

In environments where business operations rely on interconnected digital ecosystems, even a short disruption or cyber incident can lead to operational, financial, and reputational consequences. The joint venture responds to this challenge by establishing a dedicated AI-led Resiliency and Cybersecurity Unit.

CP Gurnani, Co-Founder and CEO at AIonOS, said "This partnership is a big step forward in our mission to build future-ready AI solutions that keep businesses running—no matter what. In a world where AI-led cyber threats evolve faster than ever, enterprises need more than protection; they need the ability to bounce back instantly. With Perpetuuiti’s proven technology and our AI-first approach, we are ushering in a new era of resilience and recovery. We are excited about what lies ahead and look forward to shaping the future of enterprise resilience together."

Rohil Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO at Perpetuuiti, commented, "Our partnership with AIonOS reflects our deep commitment to advancing AI-first resiliency solutions. Together, we will empower organisations to safeguard their data and mission-critical applications, ensuring they remain resilient against cyber threats and system failures. In today’s AI-driven world, resilience isn't optional—it's a survival strategy. The speed and intelligence of recovery will define tomorrow’s enterprise."

Arjun Nagulapally, CTO at AIonOS, added, "This partnership strategically amplifies our mission to help enterprises become truly AI-native. Perpetuuiti's Intelligent Automation Platform, with its resilient, plug-and-play architecture, delivers scalable, AI-driven automation across IT and business operations. Integrating this with our Agentic AI approach will embed intelligence deep into enterprise decision-making, streamline workflows, and enhance customer experiences."

Sundar Raman, CTO at Perpetuuiti, said, "Perpetuuiti’s offerings—Continuity Patrol for resiliency automation and Continuity Vault for BCM automation—integrate Agentic AI through three powerful AI agents: LISA, Dave, and Susan, the world’s first BCMP-certified AI agent. These agents help organisations overcome disruptions caused by cyberattacks, system failures, or human error. With AIonOS’s global footprint and AI consulting expertise, we are poised to scale these solutions globally, ensuring businesses remain resilient and future ready."

