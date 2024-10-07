Airtel Business Launches ‘Airtel Secure Internet’ with Fortinet

Airtel Business, the B2B division of Bharti Airtel, has introduced 'Airtel Secure Internet,' a managed internet security solution aimed at providing enhanced protection against cyber threats. This offering leverages cybersecurity technology from Fortinet, a global networking and security provider.

Focus on Internet Lease Line Security and End-to-End Protection

Airtel Secure Internet is designed to strengthen the security of Internet Lease Line (ILL) circuits. The solution integrates Airtel's internet connectivity with Fortinet’s next-generation firewall to provide comprehensive security coverage.

The solution is supported by Airtel’s Security Operations Centre (SOC) and Fortinet’s Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform. This combination delivers end-to-end protection, enabling efficient management and defence against cyber threats.

Airtel Secure Internet aims to provide businesses with a reliable and managed security solution to protect their internet infrastructure from growing cybersecurity.

Sharat Sinha, CEO - of Airtel Business said, “Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly complex and many organisations lack the resources to manage it effectively. We have been pioneers in offering inclusive Cyber Secured ILL in the Indian market. With the launch of yet another innovative security solution — ‘Airtel Secure Internet’— we offer a comprehensive, future-proof solution that strengthens enterprises’ security without the burden of high capex”.



Vivek Srivastava, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Fortinet, added, "As cybersecurity challenges continue to escalate, many organisations are seeking expert support to manage and mitigate threats effectively. Our collaboration with Airtel Business to offer ‘Secure Internet’ provides a cost-effective solution, delivering 24x7 security event monitoring and detection to identify and respond to potential threats in real time. By leveraging the SOC-as-a-Service model, organisations can reduce their total cost of ownership, bridge the cybersecurity skills gap and gain greater visibility into their complex environments ensuring comprehensive protection in today’s digital landscape.”

Targeting SMEs and Security Gaps

Airtel Secure Internet aims to address the growing cybersecurity concerns faced by businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Many SMEs encounter challenges such as limited cybersecurity expertise, fragmented support, and the high cost of security infrastructure. A significant number of businesses also lack adequate protection and the capability to manage security across multiple locations, making them vulnerable to internet-based threats.

Integrated Service Model for Enhanced Security

The Airtel Secure Internet service model is designed to tackle technology obsolescence by offering businesses an upgradable security solution that adapts to emerging threats. This approach reduces the need for high capital expenditure on security equipment, enabling businesses to remain secure without making significant investments. The model also supports seamless upgrades or downgrades based on the security needs of the business.

Proactive Cyber Defence with Airtel’s iSOC

Airtel Secure Internet is supported by Airtel’s intelligent Security Operations Centre (iSOC), a cyber defence facility that provides a wide range of security services. The iSOC employs advanced orchestration tools and algorithms based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automate threat mitigation, ensuring proactive defence against cyber threats.

Nationwide Connectivity and Holistic Security

In addition to its security features, Airtel Secure Internet offers businesses the advantage of Airtel’s pan-India connectivity. This allows businesses to link their headquarters, regional offices, data centres, and remote locations under one secure network. The integration of Fortinet’s Next Generation Firewall ensures comprehensive protection, while Airtel’s iSOC provides continuous monitoring and management of the security setup.

Airtel Secure Internet aims to help businesses maintain strong cybersecurity measures across multiple locations while reducing operational complexity and risk.

