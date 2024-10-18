Akamai and Kyndryl Partner to Strengthen Zero Trust Security

A cloud provider, Akamai Technologies has collaborated with Kyndryl, the IT infrastructure services company, to deliver Micro-Segmentation Implementation Services utilizing Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.

Organizations require new security strategies as network landscapes evolve and cyber threats become more advanced. Under this partnership, Kyndryl teams across the globe, certified through Akamai’s Guardicore Certified Service Provider (GcSP) program, will provide implementation and managed services for Guardicore Segmentation. This will enhance Kyndryl's Zero Trust Services and address the unique security challenges faced by businesses today.

An Akamai study revealed a 143% increase in global ransomware victims due to the exploitation of zero-day and one-day vulnerabilities, highlighting the critical need for Zero Trust frameworks. The same study found that 93% of respondents viewed micro-segmentation as essential to mitigating ransomware attacks.

By combining Kyndryl’s consulting experience with Akamai’s technology, organizations can benefit from a streamlined approach to achieving their Zero Trust, segmentation, and network security goals. Together, Kyndryl Consult Micro-Segmentation Implementation Services and Akamai Guardicore Segmentation strengthen cybersecurity by reducing the lateral movement of threats and securing critical assets through advanced authentication and real-time, risk-based access controls.

“We’re dedicated to helping customers navigate their ever-evolving cybersecurity challenges and security requirements,” said James Carrigan, Jr., VP, U.S. Security and Resiliency Practice Leader at Kyndryl. “Collaborating with Akamai will allow us to further provide our customers with Zero Trust segmentation quicker and more efficiently.”

“We continue our work with Kyndryl to be able to help our mutual customers on their Zero Trust journey,” said Nathan Perdue, VP of Global Sales Enterprise Security at Akamai. “One of the reasons security has grown to be the largest revenue driver for Akamai is because of dedicated service providers like Kyndryl. We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the support they need to grow and protect their own businesses.”

