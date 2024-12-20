Akamai API Security Solution received Accolades

Akamai Technologies has received multiple industry awards and recognition for its API Security solution. The company's efforts to address the growing risks associated with API vulnerabilities have been acknowledged by several independent outlets.

Akamai was named the winner of the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards 2024 by Cyber Defense Magazine. The award recognized Akamai’s ability to anticipate future threats, offer cost-effective solutions, and innovate in ways that help mitigate cyber risks and stay ahead of breaches.

Other notable awards include:

- CyberSecurity Breakthrough naming Akamai API Security Platform of the Year 2024, after reviewing thousands of nominations.

- Global InfoSec Awards 2024 awarded Akamai the Publisher’s Choice API Security title.

GigaOm Radar Recognition

In addition to these awards, Akamai has been recognized as a Fast Mover in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant of the GigaOm Radar for API Security. This acknowledgement highlights Akamai's strategic vision and commitment to providing comprehensive API security solutions.

“APIs are a vital part of global business, powering the customer experiences and transactions we rely on daily. But they are increasingly targeted by attackers,” said Rupesh Chokshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Application Security, Akamai. “API security is now table stakes — any business must secure APIs to scale and thrive in today’s environment. We’re thrilled to be recognized for our capabilities in this area.”

API Attacks Pose Growing Threat to Enterprises

The Role of APIs in Modern Enterprises

APIs are integral to modern businesses, enabling them to serve customers, generate revenue, and operate efficiently. However, their critical role also makes them vulnerable to various types of cyberattacks.

Rising Threats to APIs

A recent State of the Internet (SOTI) report from Akamai highlights the increasing frequency and diversity of API attacks. These attacks include data breaches, abuse, and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) assaults. Akamai recorded 108 billion API-related attacks from January 2023 to June 2024.

Impact of API Attacks

Such attacks can lead to data theft, damage to brand reputation, regulatory fines, and significant financial losses, posing a serious threat to organizations' security and operations.

