Akamai Introduces Behavioral DDoS Engine for App & API Protector

Akamai Technologies, a cloud services provider, has launched the Behavioral DDoS Engine for its App & API Protector solution. This new feature uses machine learning to offer proactive, automated protection against application-layer DDoS attacks.

The Behavioral DDoS Engine enhances security by analyzing anomalies and correlating traffic data, ensuring robust defence against evolving DDoS threats. It provides tailored, hands-off protection based on specific traffic patterns and risk levels, reducing the need for manual intervention. Using a machine learning-powered scoring system, it optimizes detection and minimizes false positives. The solution also leverages global DDoS intelligence from Akamai’s platform, delivering automatic updates and enhanced defence capabilities.

AI Assistant for Security Analytics

Akamai is also introducing an AI Assistant integrated into its web security analytics. This feature allows users to quickly filter and query security insights through a chat-based interface, enabling faster access to data on attack types, IPs, threat scores, and more. By leveraging AI, users can streamline data exploration and improve the efficiency of security investigations.

“With the additions of Behavioral DDoS Engine and AI Assistant, Akamai offers an uncompromising defence that simplifies operations without sacrificing control,” said Rupesh Chokshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Application Security, at Akamai. “In the age of AI, organizations can no longer afford to compromise — these new additions to Akamai App & API Protector ensure that they won’t have to.”

Akamai Expands App & API Protector with Security Features

Akamai Technologies has announced additional capabilities in its App & API Protector solution to advance protection and simplify security operations.

The release includes Rapid Rules, a feature that delivers fast protection against CVEs and zero-day vulnerabilities. The Adaptive Security Engine has also been significantly updated with improved machine learning and heuristic models, enhancing detection accuracy. The new Aggregated Mode for Rate Limit Controls also helps detect advanced DDoS attack techniques, further strengthening the solution’s defences.

