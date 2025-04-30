Akamai Technologies has introduced Firewall for AI, a new solution designed to provide multilayered protection for AI applications. The offering is aimed at addressing emerging threats such as unauthorised queries, adversarial inputs, and large-scale data scraping—risks that traditional web application firewalls (WAFs) are not built to handle.

With the increasing deployment of large language models (LLMs), agentic AI, and related tools across industries, organisations are encountering new security challenges, including model extraction, API misuse, and input manipulation. A firewall for AI is designed to meet these requirements by offering protection against attacks specific to AI application architectures.

The new solution includes capabilities such as API LLM Discovery, which enhances visibility into how APIs interact with AI systems. Together with Akamai’s broader security portfolio, Firewall for AI supports a comprehensive approach to securing AI deployments.

“Traditional security solutions do not stop AI threats,” said Rupesh Chokshi, SVP and GM, of Application Security, Akamai. “As enterprises embrace the AI era to unlock new levels of productivity, AI security must be a key enabler. Firewall for AI is a game changer for any enterprise adopting AI. Securing AI applications isn’t just about blocking attacks; it’s about enabling innovation without compromising security or performance. With Firewall for AI, enterprise models, data, and intellectual property are protected from evolving threats.”

Akamai Technologies has introduced Firewall for AI, a dedicated security solution developed to protect AI-powered applications, large language models (LLMs), and AI-driven APIs from evolving cyber threats. The solution addresses vulnerabilities introduced by generative AI technologies by securing both inbound queries and outbound responses.

Firewall for AI Capabilities:

Multilayered Protection: Detects and blocks adversarial inputs, unauthorised queries, and large-scale scraping to safeguard models from manipulation and data exposure.

Real-Time Threat Detection: Adapts to AI-specific threats such as prompt injection and model exploitation using dynamic security rules.

Regulatory Compliance Support: Aim to help organisations maintain control over AI-generated content in alignment with compliance standards.

Flexible Deployment Options: Available through Akamai Edge, REST API, or reverse proxy for integration into existing architectures.

Output Risk Management: Filters AI responses to reduce the risk of disallowed content, hallucinations, and data leakage.

As part of its broader AI security initiative, Akamai also announced API LLM Discovery, an update to its API Security platform. The feature automatically identifies and classifies GenAI and LLM-related API endpoints, enabling continuous policy updates to support secure access and usage.

