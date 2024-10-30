Akamai Technologies has introduced enhancements to its Account Protector security solution. These new capabilities aim to protect user accounts throughout their lifecycle, addressing issues like account opening abuse, account takeover attacks, and other cyber threats.

The updated Account Protector offers comprehensive security from the initial account creation through password resets, logins, and post-login activities. In response to current security challenges, Akamai emphasizes the need for continuous monitoring beyond a single security check at login or transaction points.

Real-Time Risk Analysis for Enhanced Security

Akamai’s solution now incorporates real-time risk analysis, allowing organizations to detect suspicious activities as they occur. By continuously monitoring accounts, the solution helps organizations identify and respond to malicious activity and abuse in real-time, aiming to reduce the likelihood of account-related attacks across the user journey.

“As the cybersecurity landscape evolves, so do the tactics of fraudsters,” said Rupesh Chokshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Application Security, at Akamai. “Traditional static risk assessments at login are no longer sufficient to counter sophisticated account abuse threats. These enhancements to Account Protector provide continuous risk assessments and help customers detect subtle behavioural changes that could signal impersonation or fraudulent activity.”

Akamai’s Account Protector now offers expanded security features to provide in-depth risk assessment and automated responses across the entire lifecycle of a user account. The updated solution gathers extensive risk signals, analyzes them in real-time, and initiates automated actions to mitigate risk while maintaining user experience.

Key New Features of Account Protector

Lifecycle Protection

Account Protector enables organizations to assess user risk at any stage, including account creation, post-login actions like updates, password changes, and payment transactions.

Flexible Risk Management

The solution allows organizations to adjust security measures based on their specific risk tolerance and business objectives. They can increase verification steps for potentially risky activities or streamline them for trusted users throughout the user journey.

Advanced API Operations and Risk Detection

New API operations and risk detection features have been added to enhance security during critical post-login activities:

Account Updates: Detects and flags unauthorized account changes following an account takeover.

Password Changes: Identifies unusual password changes to prevent access by imposters.

Payments: Supports secure transactions by detecting unauthorized activity during checkout or fund transfers post-account takeover.

These features provide a proactive defence against account abuse by adapting to shifting risk profiles in real-time, helping organizations protect user accounts effectively while ensuring a seamless experience for legitimate users.

