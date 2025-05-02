Alpine of Asia Pacific India Partners with B-Square Solutions for ERP Upgrade

Alpine of Asia Pacific India, a manufacturer of automotive components, sensors, and communication systems, has partnered with B-Square Solutions to enhance its enterprise resource planning (ERP) capabilities. The collaboration includes the deployment of B-Square’s 5th Generation Pothera ERP, a cloud-based solution designed to improve operational integration and data-driven decision-making.

Previously, Alpine had implemented B-Square’s Intact ERP to streamline data management and improve cross-functional visibility. In response to growing operational complexity and evolving technological requirements, the company transitioned to Pothera ERP. The updated platform provides real-time analytics, process automation, and system integration to support business scalability.

The ERP migration reflects Alpine’s focus on strengthening digital infrastructure to optimise internal workflows and support sustainable business operations. The solution is expected to enhance productivity through improved information access and reduced manual intervention.

Speaking about the collaboration, Payal Nambiar, Founder & Director, of B Square, said, “We are thrilled to have partnered with Alpine Asia Pacific India in their journey towards more efficient operations. Pothera ERP is designed to empower companies with real-time visibility and process optimisation, enabling them to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced industry”.

Commenting on the successful implementation, Narendra Jha, HOD – Finance and Logistics, Alpine of Asia Pacific India, said, “Partnering with B Square for our process implementation has made us leaner and more agile. We are hoping this strategic collaboration will augment Alpine’s operational capabilities and underscore our commitment to long-term business sustainability.”

Alpine Implements Integrated ERP Modules to Address Operational Complexity

Alpine of Asia Pacific India encountered several operational challenges, including inventory tracking across multiple states, managing centralised procurement alongside decentralised receipt processes, and operating geographically dispersed depots. Additional complexities included tax calculations and profitability analysis across various product lines.

Deployment of Specialised ERP Modules

To address these issues, Alpine adopted B-Square Solutions’ Pothera ERP, implementing dedicated modules for sales, purchase, inventory, and finance. The integrated platform enabled department-wide data synchronisation, real-time operational insights, and enhanced financial traceability.

The transition to Pothera ERP provided a unified system for managing core business functions, supporting improved decision-making and efficient resource allocation. With real-time access to operational data, Alpine strengthened its ability to respond to market dynamics and internal requirements.

Use of Advanced Technologies for Process Management

Pothera ERP incorporates next-generation technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain-based security, and Cloud Computing. These features support real-time business process management and scalability, aligning with Alpine’s long-term digital transformation goals.

