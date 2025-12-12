Alteryx expands India presence with Savex partnership

Alteryx has entered the Indian market through a master reseller partnership with Savex Technologies. The collaboration supports Alteryx’s global expansion strategy and focuses on increasing the adoption of analytics and AI across Indian enterprises.

Advertisment

The partnership gives Savex responsibility for driving Alteryx adoption by using its nationwide reseller network and its experience in data, analytics and AI solutions. Savex works with 8,500 partners and plans to introduce the platform to customers across sectors by expanding reseller participation and engaging priority accounts.

Four-pillar strategy for market growth

The companies have outlined four strategic areas to grow their presence in India:

Geographical expansion: Using Savex’s reseller network to extend reach into new cities and regions.

Customer and partner engagement: Increasing interaction through enablement initiatives, workshops and local support.

Technology alliance growth: Working with global and regional technology partners to integrate solutions.

New routes to market: Using ISV ecosystems and hyperscaler marketplaces to broaden access to Alteryx One.

Advertisment

The expansion will concentrate on Alteryx One, the unified analytics platform that sits at the centre of the company’s India plan. As part of the roll-out, Savex will invest in local talent development, including education programmes and demo facilities across 20 cities. These facilities aim to build analytics skills within businesses, universities and government organisations.

Executive perspectives on the collaboration

Remco den Heijer, VP, International Alliances and Channels at Alteryx, said, “India represents one of the most dynamic and high-growth data markets in the world. We partnered with Savex Technologies because of their deep knowledge of data, analytics and AI solutions, strong reseller support, and multi-vendor and hyperscaler capabilities. With Savex, we will accelerate adoption of Alteryx One and empower organisations across India to transform with AI and analytics.”

Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance, Savex Technologies, said, “We are proud to join forces with Alteryx and help expand access to the Alteryx One platform. Demand for analytics and AI is growing rapidly in India and Alteryx offers a solution for organisations looking to scale quickly and responsibly. With our extensive partner network and proven go-to-market capabilities, we look forward to driving significant momentum for Alteryx throughout India.”

Advertisment

Implications for the channel

For the channel ecosystem, the agreement signals:

A broader analytics portfolio available through a single distributor.

New opportunities tied to ISV and hyperscaler marketplaces.

Access to training and demonstration centres for customer engagement.

The partnership positions both companies to capture rising demand for analytics and AI in India, supported by wide reseller coverage and structured investments in skills and ecosystem development.

Read More:

GX Group partners with Calculus Networks to accelerate broadband and photonics expansion

Advertisment

HPE unveils unified AI-native networking for hybrid operations

How Tiger Analytics is reimagining enterprise AI from POC to production

CrowdStrike on empowering India’s channel partners for cybersecurity’s future