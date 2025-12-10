GX Group partners with Calculus Networks to accelerate broadband and photonics expansion

GX Group, a long-standing technology innovator in GPON, broadband access and network infrastructure across India and South Asia, has announced a strategic partnership with Calculus Networks, a major Latin American distributor serving telecom, broadband and data-centre markets. The collaboration marks a significant step in GX Group’s global expansion, strengthening its presence in Latin America (LatAm) and enabling faster adoption of next-generation broadband, fiber-access, Wi-Fi and photonics technologies across the region.

Advertisment

With Latin America emerging as one of the fastest-growing digital infrastructure markets, the partnership brings together GX Group’s expertise in FTTH and 5G broadband CPEs with Calculus Networks’ extensive distribution capabilities. According to Sambit Swain, Director – Global Sales at GX Group, the company already has more than two million ONTs deployed in LatAm, and this alliance will allow GX to scale rapidly across regional operator and enterprise networks.

Over the last 12+ years, GX Group has built a strong customer base across ISPs, telecom operators, MSOs, LCOs and enterprises in India and South Asia by providing scalable GPON/XGSPON platforms, high-performance Wi-Fi systems, switching technologies and advanced network-software capabilities. The company’s photonics division, GX Quantum Photonics, is accelerating innovation in high-speed optical interconnects aimed at hyperscale and data-centre markets worldwide.

Evaristo Amaro, CTO of Calculus Networks, added that GX Group’s product roadmap, especially its next-generation broadband platforms and photonics technologies, aligns with the rising demand for high-speed, high-density data-centre infrastructure across Latin America. The collaboration will empower enterprises and operators with secure, scalable and agile connectivity solutions.

Advertisment

The alliance will expand GX Group’s broadband access solutions, photonics components, AI-driven network automation and advanced infrastructure technologies across LatAm’s growing telecom, ISP and hyperscale markets.

Read More:

HPE unveils unified AI-native networking for hybrid operations

India hit by 265 million cyberattacks: Seqrite’s 2026 report warns of escalating threats

AI-Powered interactive displays: Solitaire’s vision for 2030

How Tiger Analytics is reimagining enterprise AI from POC to production