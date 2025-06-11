Altimetrik Appoints Gurvinder Sahni as Chief Marketing Officer

Altimetrik, a digital engineering and AI solutions company has announced the appointment of Gurvinder Sahni as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this new role, Sahni will focus on advancing Altimetrik’s market positioning as an AI-first digital orchestrator for enterprises. He will report directly to CEO Raj Sundaresan.

Sahni brings over 20 years of marketing leadership experience, having led global branding, growth marketing, and strategic engagement initiatives. Prior to joining Altimetrik, he served as CMO at Persistent Systems, where he helped reposition the company as a platform-led, AI-enabled services provider. His efforts contributed to expanding Persistent’s visibility among analysts and advisors while modernising the brand and enhancing ecosystem partnerships.

Earlier in his career, Sahni held senior leadership roles at Wipro, including within the Growth Office and the Office of the Chairman. He was instrumental in building Wipro’s Analyst Relations function and led strategic collaborations with key industry stakeholders such as the World Economic Forum, NASSCOM, and leading global analyst firms including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Everest Group, ISG, and others.

With his appointment, Altimetrik aims to further its growth agenda by strengthening its brand presence, expanding its engagement with industry analysts and advisors, and reinforcing its position in AI, data, and digital engineering domains. Sahni’s experience in driving large-scale marketing transformations is expected to support the company’s ongoing evolution in a rapidly changing technology landscape.

“Gurvinder joins us at a defining moment as we scale Altimetrik’s market presence and double down on our AI-first strategy,” said Sundaresan. “His ability to translate complex narratives into compelling positioning, coupled with a strong execution mindset and deep industry relationships, will be instrumental in amplifying our differentiated approach.”

Altimetrik’s newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer, Gurvinder Sahni, will oversee the company’s global marketing and communications strategy. His mandate includes sharpening Altimetrik’s brand positioning accelerating go-to-market (GTM) initiatives across key industry sectors, and reinforcing its value proposition in AI, cloud, data, and platform modernisation.

Sahni’s immediate focus will be on simplifying the complex and often fragmented enterprise AI dialogue. By clearly articulating Altimetrik’s differentiated offerings, he aims to support organisations in navigating the shift to AI-led business transformation. His efforts will support Altimetrik’s broader strategy of helping enterprises adopt practical, full-stack AI solutions that extend beyond individual tool implementation.

Aligned to Industry Demand for AI-led orchestration

Sahni’s appointment aligns with the growing enterprise demand for partners capable of orchestrating end-to-end AI strategies. A recent report from the World Economic Forum indicates that 74% of organisations face challenges in scaling AI adoption. Altimetrik is actively expanding its strategic ecosystem, including partnerships with companies like OpenAI, to address these enterprise needs.

With Sahni’s leadership, Altimetrik aims to strengthen its role in the evolving AI-first technology services landscape, helping clients unlock business value through scalable, integrated digital solutions.

“Altimetrik is doing something fundamentally different,” said Sahni. “The company’s engineering strength, agile, entrepreneurial culture, and proven Digital Business Methodology give it the credibility to be a true AI-first partner. I look forward to elevating the brand, building ecosystem momentum, and driving measurable business impact through AI-led modern marketing.”

Sahni holds an MBA from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a bachelor’s degree in commerce, with a focus on accounting and economics, from Delhi University. His appointment further strengthens Altimetrik’s leadership team as it continues expanding its global footprint.

