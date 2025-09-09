Altos India introduces next-gen AI server to power enterprise transformation

Altos India has announced the launch of its latest AI server, the Altos BrainSphere R680 F7, aimed at supporting the fast-growing demand for advanced AI infrastructure across enterprises, government, education, and healthcare sectors in India. The server will be available for shipment in September.

Advertisment

“The Altos BrainSphere R680 F7 represents a significant milestone in our mission to bring future-ready AI solutions to Indian enterprises,” said Harish Kohli, President and MD, Acer India. “As AI adoption accelerates across industries, organisations are seeking infrastructure that combines scalability, performance, and ease of deployment. With this launch, Altos India is well-positioned to empower businesses, government, and academia with computing solutions that will shape the next phase of India’s digital transformation.”

Built for demanding AI workloads

The Altos BrainSphere R680 F7 has been engineered to handle diverse and complex AI workloads. It supports up to eight NVIDIA GPUs, including RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL, and L40S. The server is powered by 6th-generation Intel Xeon processors and DDR5 memory, offering a balance of performance and scalability.

Its flexible PCIe architecture allows smooth integration with NVIDIA accelerated computing technologies, making it suitable for a range of applications such as AI inference, model optimisation, industrial AI, virtualisation, data analytics, and visual computing. Specialised uses such as AI medical imaging, smart security, and personalised recommendations are also well supported, highlighting the server’s adaptability.

Integration with Altos aiWorks

Advertisment

The new server can be paired with Altos aiWorks, a platform that simplifies AI deployment by integrating hardware and software resources. Key features include model deployment, job scheduling, resource monitoring, and inference process management. The platform is preloaded with popular AI frameworks and models, helping organisations cut down time-to-market for new AI solutions.

Altos aiWorks also integrates NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NIM microservices, to help enterprises create scalable, visualised, and open AI environments tailored to business needs.

Driving digital growth in India

With India’s growing emphasis on AI-driven innovation and digital-first growth, the launch of the Altos BrainSphere R680 F7 positions Altos India as a trusted enterprise computing partner. The new server aligns with the needs of organisations seeking infrastructure that not only keeps pace with AI adoption but also lays the foundation for future transformation.

Read More:

Microsoft Azure partner program in India: a 2025 overview

Advertisment

US tariffs, digital tax and the shifting ground: What channel partners need to know

OpenText Partner Led Cybersecurity Strategy for Indian SMBs

Next Gen GST Reforms: IT Industry Hail Reform Amid Channel Caution on Margins