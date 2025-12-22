Ambrane expands manufacturing with New Kundli plant enters electronics categories

Ambrane has officially commenced operations at its new 83,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Kundli, Haryana, marking a major milestone in the company’s growth journey. Built with an investment of Rs. 50 crore, the new plant significantly strengthens Ambrane’s production capabilities while enabling its expansion into new electronics categories such as IT peripherals and small appliances.

The commissioning of the Kundli facility increases Ambrane’s overall production capacity by nearly 200 per cent, positioning the brand to scale beyond its established leadership in mobile accessories. With planned automation upgrades, the facility is designed to reach its full installed capacity of up to 15 lakh units per month, supporting both volume growth and product diversification.

Strengthening Make-in-India Manufacturing and Category Expansion

Over the last 13 years, Ambrane has built a strong pan-India presence driven by innovation, quality, and value-for-money offerings. The brand has sold over 40 million products across India and currently holds the number one position in the power bank category, while also being among the leading wearable brands in the country. Its extensive distribution network spans over 10,000 dealers across 20 states and more than 100 Tier II and Tier III cities, complemented by strong availability across major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, JioMart, and Croma.

The new Kundli manufacturing unit is equipped with advanced Surface Mount Technology (SMT) lines, automated assembly stations, and real-time quality monitoring systems. Its modular and automation-ready design provides flexibility for rapid category expansion and faster adoption of advanced product designs. Alongside boosting output for existing categories such as wearables, audio products, power banks, and charging accessories, Ambrane is preparing to enter new segments, including IT accessories and small appliances such as air purifiers.

The facility has already created employment opportunities for over 600 workers from nearby regions, with further hiring planned across R&D, quality, and manufacturing functions. Ambrane has also initiated skill-development programmes focused on automated manufacturing, quality checks, and process controls to prepare its workforce as production scales.

Commenting on the development, Ashok Rajpal, Founder and Director of Ambrane, said the new facility represents more than just a capacity expansion. He noted that it reflects a new horizon for Indian brands committed to innovating at global standards, enabling faster, smarter, and more sustainable manufacturing while supporting entry into new technology categories.

As Ambrane continues to expand its international footprint across 17 countries, the company is reinforcing its position as a global ambassador of Made-in-India electronics. With consistent investment in R&D, advanced manufacturing, and competitive pricing, Ambrane aims to demonstrate that Indian consumer electronics brands can confidently compete with global players while showcasing India’s growing manufacturing and innovation capabilities.

