AMD introduces Ryzen AI Embedded processors

AMD has introduced the Ryzen AI Embedded processors, a new portfolio of embedded x86 processors designed to enable AI-driven applications at the edge. The processors target use cases ranging from automotive digital cockpits and smart healthcare to physical AI systems such as autonomous machines and humanoid robotics.

The portfolio is aimed at OEMs, tier-1 suppliers, and system and software developers operating in automotive and industrial markets that require high-performance AI computing within compact and power-efficient embedded designs.

Single-chip architecture for edge AI

The Ryzen AI Embedded processors integrate three core computing engines into a single system-on-chip. These include the Zen 5 CPU architecture for scalable x86 performance and deterministic control, an RDNA 3.5 GPU for real-time graphics and visualisation, and an XDNA 2 NPU for low-latency, low-power AI acceleration.

This unified design is intended to reduce system complexity while delivering on-device intelligence for edge deployments where space, power, and thermal constraints are critical.

According to Salil Raje, senior vice president and general manager, AMD Embedded, industries are increasingly seeking immersive AI experiences and faster local intelligence without adding system overhead. He said the Ryzen AI Embedded portfolio brings CPU, GPU, and NPU capabilities together to support more responsive automotive, industrial, and autonomous systems.

Two processor series for distinct workloads

The new portfolio is divided into two product families. The P100 Series targets in-vehicle systems and industrial automation, while the X100 Series is designed for more demanding physical AI and autonomous applications that require higher CPU core counts and increased AI processing capability.

The P100 Series includes processors with four to six CPU cores and is optimised for next-generation digital cockpits and human-machine interfaces. These processors support real-time graphics rendering, AI-driven interactions, and multi-domain responsiveness in automotive environments.

Designed for in-vehicle and industrial environments

P100 Series processors deliver up to a 2.2 times performance improvement in both single-threaded and multi-threaded workloads compared to the previous generation. They operate within a 15 to 54-watt power envelope and are packaged in a compact 25 × 40 mm BGA format.

The processors are designed for harsh operating conditions, supporting temperatures from –40°C to +105°C and long deployment lifecycles of up to 10 years, making them suitable for safety-critical and industrial edge systems.

Graphics and AI acceleration at the edge

The integrated RDNA 3.5 GPU enables advanced visual capabilities, supporting up to four 4K displays or two 8K displays simultaneously at 120 frames per second. This allows digital cockpit systems to deliver high-resolution, immersive interfaces without placing additional load on the CPU.

AI acceleration is handled by the XDNA 2 NPU, which delivers up to 50 TOPS and up to three times higher AI inference performance than earlier implementations. The NPU supports AI models such as vision transformers, compact large language models, and convolutional neural networks, enabling voice recognition, gesture control, and environmental awareness directly on the device.

Unified and open software stack

Ryzen AI Embedded processors are supported by a unified software stack that spans CPU, GPU, and NPU development. The stack includes optimised CPU libraries, open-standard GPU APIs, and a native XDNA AI runtime enabled through Ryzen AI Software.

At the system level, the processors use an open-source, Xen-based virtualisation framework to securely isolate multiple operating system domains. This allows different operating systems to run in parallel, such as Linux-based systems for human-machine interfaces, real-time operating systems for control functions, and general-purpose platforms for richer applications.

The architecture is designed to be ASIL-B capable and supports long-term operating system maintenance, helping reduce development complexity and accelerate deployment in automotive and industrial environments.

Sampling and availability

AMD said Ryzen AI Embedded P100 processors with four to six cores are currently sampling with early access customers, with production shipments expected in the second quarter of next year. P100 Series processors with eight to twelve cores, targeting industrial automation, are expected to begin sampling in the first quarter of next year.

Sampling of the higher-end X100 Series processors, which offer up to 16 CPU cores, is expected to begin in the first half of next year.

With the launch of the Ryzen AI Embedded processors, AMD expands its edge computing portfolio to address growing demand for integrated, on-device AI across automotive, industrial, and autonomous systems.