Mahindra Group has modernised its High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure by deploying AMD EPYC processor-powered virtual machines on Google Cloud. This strategic move enables Mahindra to drive new revenue streams, enhance compute performance, and achieve significant cost efficiency across its compute-intensive workloads.

Driving Next-Generation HPC Transformation

As part of its IT modernisation initiative, Mahindra has developed an on-demand HPC platform to support advanced product design, virtual simulation, and engineering workloads. These workloads require high compute density and scalability, demands that AMD EPYC processors are uniquely designed to meet.

During the digital-first launch of the Mahindra Thar ROXX five-door SUV, the company successfully processed approximately 200,000 online reservations in just 1.5 hours, demonstrating the platform’s agility and performance.

Traditional showroom-based rollouts could not have achieved this level of responsiveness or scale, showcasing the power of Mahindra’s new digital-first approach.

Key Highlights

Cost Optimisation: Mahindra achieved approximately 40% overall savings in infrastructure and software licensing costs.

Performance and Efficiency: Improved performance per core, leveraging AMD EPYC’s superior core density and memory bandwidth.

Scalable Platform: The new HPC environment supports design, simulation, and enterprise workloads seamlessly.

Faster Innovation: The platform enables rapid design iteration, faster time-to-market, and enhanced customer experiences.

“By moving our workloads to AMD EPYC CPU-based virtual machines, we have seen greater application performance and up to 40 per cent cost savings,” said Abhishek Sukhwal, Head of Infrastructure, Mahindra Group. “The performance and efficiency of AMD EPYC processors have strengthened our business case and accelerated our IT transformation.”

AMD EPYC: The Engine Behind Enterprise Innovation

AMD EPYC processors are designed to meet the increasing demands of enterprise HPC workloads, offering a balance of performance, scalability, and energy efficiency.

“AMD EPYC processors are engineered to help enterprises like Mahindra accelerate innovation, whether on-prem or in the cloud,” said Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – India Sales, AMD. “By delivering a strong combination of performance, core density, and energy efficiency, EPYC processors empower organisations to scale compute-intensive workloads while optimising TCO.”

AMD EPYC CPUs deliver the memory bandwidth and core performance necessary for large-scale parallel computing, helping organisations like Mahindra reduce operational overhead while increasing system reliability and productivity.

Mahindra’s modernisation strategy aligns with its larger digital transformation goals, optimising IT infrastructure for performance and sustainability.

By integrating AMD’s advanced processing architecture with Google Cloud’s scalable environment, Mahindra’s HPC systems can dynamically allocate resources based on workload demands, minimising idle compute usage and reducing energy consumption.

This hybrid HPC model allows Mahindra to design simulations, aerodynamic modelling, and AI-based product analytics faster, while maintaining control over cost, performance, and compliance.

Redefining Automotive Digital Engineering

The transition to AMD EPYC-powered cloud HPC not only improves engineering workflows but also reinforces Mahindra’s leadership in digital automotive innovation.

As product lifecycles shorten and customer expectations rise, the ability to simulate, iterate, and deploy faster becomes a key differentiator.

With the success of this transformation, Mahindra demonstrates how modern compute infrastructure can power the next generation of AI-driven automotive design and manufacturing.

