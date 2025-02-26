Amgen Opens New Technology and Innovation Site in Hyderabad

Amgen has announced the opening of Amgen India, a new technology and innovation site in Hyderabad. The company plans to invest $200 million by 2025, with additional investments planned in the coming years. The site aims to enhance Amgen’s digital capabilities through artificial intelligence and data science, supporting the development of its pipeline of medicines and creating job opportunities for local talent.

Location and Inauguration

Amgen India is situated in HITEC City, covering approximately 524,000 square feet across RMZ Tower 110 of Spire and Tower 20 of Nexity. The opening event was attended by Robert A. Bradway, Chairman and CEO of Amgen, along with Anumula Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, and D. Sridhar Babu, Minister of IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana.

“I welcome Amgen to our vibrant city, as they work toward making a difference in patients’ lives around the world. We look forward to working with global leaders such as Amgen to strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a biotech hub,” said Chief Minister of Telangana Sri A. Revanth Reddy.

"The opening of Amgen India marks a significant milestone in our endeavor to leverage technology across our global network to better serve patients,” said Bradway. “We are grateful to the Government of Telangana for its partnership and are proud to join an ecosystem where life sciences and cutting-edge innovation can thrive."

Amgen India to Enhance Global Digital Capabilities

Operating under the leadership of its global organization, Amgen India will focus on developing and implementing technology and life sciences solutions to strengthen Amgen’s digital capabilities worldwide. The site will contribute to advancing innovation across the company’s operations.

"Amgen India is a reflection of our growth ambitions as well as an extension of our commitment to global health,” said Som Chattopadhyay, national executive for India at Amgen. “We are excited to contribute to the dynamic global biotech ecosystem from India and welcome the incredible talent pool the country offers.”

Naveen Gullapalli, managing director of Amgen India, emphasized the strategic value of the new site for the company’s global operations, stating: "Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as a global technology hub, and our new site is positioned at the heart of this landscape. Talent at Amgen India will drive global projects and initiatives, leveraging expertise across our global sites. Amgen India employees will bring bold, innovative thinking to help shape the future of global biotechnology from India.”

“With global leaders like Amgen choosing to invest here, we are poised to further enhance our capabilities, foster new opportunities, and set the stage for breakthrough innovations in both biotech and technology,” said Sri D. Sridhar Babu, Minister of IT Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana.

