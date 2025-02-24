PACT Elects New Leadership at Executive Body Meeting in Hoshiarpur

The Punjab Association of Computer Traders (PACT) held its Executive Body Meeting on February 22, 2025, at Hotel Amber Residency, Hoshiarpur. The event was hosted by the Hoshiarpur Computer Dealers Association (HCDA) and attended by senior members from various city associations, along with the elected executive body of PACT.

Advertisment

Opening of the Meeting

Sunil Verma, President of HCDA, welcomed the attendees and expressed his gratitude to all members who traveled from different parts of Punjab to participate in the meeting. The session commenced with an address by Devinder Mehandru, the outgoing General Secretary of PACT, who extended a warm welcome to all dignitaries.

Following this, Vikas Narang, the outgoing President of PACT, took the stage to reflect on his tenure, outlining key achievements and thanking the members for their support and cooperation.

Advertisment

PACT Announced the New Executive Body

Gurpreet Singh Sunny, Founder Chairman of PACT, led the election process for the new leadership for the 2025 term. He proposed the name of Prem Saini as the next President of PACT, which was unanimously accepted by the members. Prem Saini was formally welcomed as President with a round of applause from all attendees.

Additionally, Sunny announced the appointment of Varinder Kumar Bansal as the General Secretary of PACT, a nomination that was also unanimously approved. Amardeep Saggi from Hoshiarpur was newly inducted as an executive member of PACT.

Advertisment

Emphasis on IT Trade Community

Sanjeev Walia, Chairman of PACT, congratulated the newly elected team and emphasised the association’s collective commitment to working for the betterment of the IT trade community. Gurpreet Singh, State Representative in FAIITA, extended his support to the new leadership and assured full cooperation in addressing the challenges faced by IT dealers.

Gurpreet Singh Jagdev, Chairman and National Advisor to FAIITA, also conveyed his congratulations and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the IT fraternity.

Advertisment

PACT's New President’s Vision

After the congratulatory messages, Prem Saini, the newly elected President of PACT, addressed the gathering. He expressed his gratitude to the executive body and senior members for their trust in his leadership. Saini assured the members that he would work towards strengthening the association and promoting the interests of IT dealers across Punjab.

Saini emphasised his inclusive approach, stating that PACT would work closely with all IT associations, regardless of their size. He outlined his vision to organise various initiatives and activities aimed at enhancing business opportunities and addressing key industry challenges. During the media interaction, Saini responded to all queries, outlining his strategic plans for the upcoming term.

Advertisment

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks from Varinder Bansal, the newly appointed General Secretary of PACT.

Read More:

Advertisment

Delhi Elections 2025: IT Community hopes for Growth

Upcoming Cybersecurity Innovations for IT B2B in 2025

CMDA Organises Business Informative Session