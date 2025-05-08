Amnic Introduces Amnic AI: A FinOps OS for Cloud Cost Management

Amnic, a cloud cost observability platform, has launched Amnic AI, an AI-powered FinOps operating system built on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Designed to streamline cloud financial operations, Amnic AI leverages intelligent agents to automate and enhance key FinOps tasks across enterprise environments.

Amnic AI serves as a foundational layer for FinOps, enabling organizations to:

Automate routine processes such as cost analysis, anomaly detection, and reporting.

Deploy role-specific FinOps agents that support personas across Finance, DevOps, SRE, and Management.

Conduct root cause analysis (RCA) for cost anomalies and variances.

Generate tailored, persona-based reports to support financial transparency and accountability.

Reduce manual debugging time, freeing engineering teams to focus on higher-value initiatives.

Each AI agent is contextually aware and aligned to specific workflows within the FinOps lifecycle. These agents are capable of adjusting recommendations and actions based on the operational and financial context, enabling:

Customised insights for stakeholders across teams.

Continuous alignment between cloud operations and financial goals.

Proactive governance over cloud spend with minimal manual intervention.





Amnic AI is purpose-built to help enterprises gain greater control over their cloud investments, improve operational efficiency, and drive strategic financial outcomes across complex cloud environments.

“With Amnic AI, we are delivering context aware agents that move away from the traditional system of ‘click and visualise’ to an interface that is built for the demands of today’s AI-native world,” said Sathya Narayanan Nagarajan, Co-founder of Amnic. “Our goal is to democratise the understanding of cloud costs across stakeholders in the organisations while empowering FinOps professionals with an autopilot to move at an unprecedented speed and efficiency. Delivering role based contextual cost insights to every stakeholder in the organisation remains at the heart of our mission.”

Amnic AI Introduces FinOps Agents to Automate Cloud Cost Management

Amnic AI, a FinOps operating system built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), is rolling out four AI-powered agents designed to automate and optimise cloud cost management. These agents operate across the entire FinOps lifecycle—Inform, Optimise, and Operate—enabling organisations to manage cloud spending more efficiently.

Overview of Amnic AI’s FinOps Agents

Amnic X-Ray Agent

Provides a high-level analysis of cloud expenditure, performs benchmarking, and identifies areas of inefficiency. It supports cost diagnostics across infrastructure to detect unusually high spending. Amnic Insights Agent

Delivers role-specific insights using natural language processing, personalized for stakeholders such as CFOs, CTOs, and DevOps teams. It helps users identify usage patterns and cost drivers across services like compute, storage, network, and data transfer. Amnic Governance Agent

Offers proactive cost governance, including anomaly detection, root cause analysis (RCA), budget tracking, and forecasting. It supports cost control efforts across departments. Amnic Reporting Agent

Automates the creation of tailored reports for different business units. It adjusts content depth based on the audience—executive or operational—and supports scheduled or real-time reporting.

Integrated FinOps Lifecycle Support

Amnic AI enables these agents to work together across all phases of FinOps.

X-Ray Agent supports initial discovery and spend analysis.

Insights Agent enables natural language queries for understanding inefficiencies.

Governance Agent manages forecasting and ensures alignment with financial plans.

Reporting Agent maintains a complete reporting toolchain, customized per team or stakeholder.

Each agent contributes to quantifying the financial impact and operational outcomes of optimisation activities.

Amnic AI is built on Amnic’s Cloud Cost Observability Engine, designed to simplify complex cloud cost data for both technical and non-technical users. It leverages:

Amazon Bedrock with Claude Sonnet 3.5 v2 and 3.7 for AI functionality.

AWS services including Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Amazon RDS, and Amazon S3.

Integration via APIs and scheduled automation to fit existing workflows.





Availability and Global Reach via AWS Marketplace

Amnic AI will be available on the AWS Marketplace starting May 7, 2025. As an AWS ISV Accelerate Partner, Amnic leverages the AWS Marketplace for global distribution across Asia-Pacific and North America.

Amnic's entire technology stack is hosted on AWS, which has accelerated the development of offerings such as FinOps OS and Amnic Co-Pilot, an AI assistant for Kubernetes cost optimisation. Co-Pilot was built using AWS technologies, including Amazon SageMaker and GPU-backed infrastructure.



