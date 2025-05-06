Freshworks Partner Program: Insights into the Evolving Channel Ecosystem

In this article, explore the latest offerings for channel partners under the Freshworks Partner Program.

Freshworks is a cloud-based SaaS company founded in Chennai, in the year 2010. It offers services for CRM, ITSM, and e-commerce platforms. Over the years it has grown and even listed on the NASDAQ. Through the channel partner ecosystem, Freshworks has expanded its presence all over the world.

Freshworks has recently reinvented its partner program. It is aiming towards an integrated collaboration with resellers, system integrators, and technology partners. With its AI-powered tools, Freshworks is eyeing to capture SMBs and mid-market enterprises looking for scalable, cost-effective alternatives to many other legacy platforms available in this arena

Program Structure and Partner Tiers

The Freshworks Partner Program is designed to cater to different business models :

Resellers : They can choose from different models that include one-time commissions as sales consultants or ongoing revenue opportunities as authorised or premier resellers.

Service Delivery Partners : System integrators and solution providers can enrol themselves in the training and certification programmes with Freshworks’ sales teams.

Technology Partners: Independent software vendors (ISVs) can combine their solutions with Freshworks offerings. As they would get technical support, marketplace visibility, and go-to-market opportunities.

The program includes over 500 transacting partners globally.

Freshworks Partner Program 2024: What’s New

1. Freshworks has revised the partner tiers to cater to different business models:

Referral Partners (Entry-Level)

Partners can earn 10-15% commissions for lead generation.

This is ideal for agencies and consultants; technical expertise is not required.

Partners can access the sales enablement tools for a limited period of time.

Solution Providers (Mid-Tier)

They can earn 20-30% margins on direct sales with deal registration protection.

Solution partners can access the Partner Portal for training and collateral.

Strategic Partners (Top-Tier)

They can earn the highest discounts (up to 40%), and also have SPIFFs and MDF support.

Strategic partners are provided co-selling opportunities with Freshworks’ enterprise sales team.

Freshworks also offers joint marketing initiatives.

2. This tiered structure allows partners to start small and scale efficiently; both the new entrants and established organisations can benefit from this structure.

Disputes in the channel ecosystem have been a struggling point in SaaS partnerships. To overcome these issues, Freshworks has introduced its deal registration system to ensure:

72-hour exclusivity for registered deals.

Transparent pipeline tracking to avoid conflicts with direct sales.

Higher margins for strategic partners (up to 40% on multi-year contracts).

Partners report that deal protection has improved, though some competition remains in high-demand verticals like financial services and healthcare.

3. Freshworks has expanded its Partner Academy, offering

Role-based certifications (sales, technical, implementation).

Deep-dive courses on Freshdesk (CX), Freshservice (ITSM), and Freshsales (CRM).

AI and automation training to help partners leverage Freshworks’ latest features.

Certified partners report higher close rates and customer retention, making training a critical investment.

4. Freshworks provides partners Go-To-Market Support & Co-Marketing opportunities:

Pre-built sales kits (demos, battle cards, case studies).

Market Development Funds (MDF) for localised campaigns.

Lead-sharing programs where Freshworks passes qualified leads to top partners.

Freshworks has introduced several enhancements to support its partners:

Partner Relationship Management System : Provides greater visibility into deal registration, pipeline, commissions, sales and marketing assets, and market development funds.

Enablement and Certifications : Offers free enablement and supporting certification alignment with sales, pre-sales, and implementation roles.

Regional Support: Dedicated in-region resources for preferred partners to grow the joint business, including collaboration with account executives in the field to drive expansion in mid-market customer segments.

Marketplace and Integration Opportunities

The Freshworks Marketplace hosts over 1,400 public integrations, with more than 150,000 active installations. Partners can develop and list their integrations, expanding their reach to Freshworks' extensive customer base.

The introduction of the Paid Apps Program allows developers to monetise their applications, with an 80-20 revenue-sharing model favouring developers. Incentive programs have been introduced to encourage the submission of new apps.

Freshworks has formed partnerships with some of the major technology providers:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) : Freshworks has a multi-year collaboration that enables it to offer its solutions as SaaS through the AWS Marketplace, integrating with services like Amazon Connect and AWS Lambda.

Microsoft: It has integrated with Azure OpenAI, and Microsoft Teams, enhancing AI capabilities and collaborative service experiences within Freshworks products.

Which type of Business Profile can enrol with the Freshworks Partner Program?

MSPs & Cloud Resellers – Looking for an integrated SaaS portfolio.

CRM & ITSM Consultants – Specialising in SMB and mid-market deployments.

Digital Agencies – Offering CX automation as part of their services.

Conclusion

Freshworks' partner program portrays its approach to building a scalable, and collaborative ecosystem. They offer Flexible engagement models, support, and integration opportunities; Freshworks positions its partners to deliver comprehensive solutions in the evolving landscape of customer and employee experience management.

