Anant Raj Cloud Partners with Orange Business

Anant Raj Cloud, a wholly owned subsidiary of Anant Raj Limited, has partnered with Orange Business to enhance its offerings in India’s growing cloud and data centre market. This expansion is driven by the increasing digital adoption across various industries in the country.

Launch of Sovereign Cloud Platform

Anant Raj Cloud introduced its sovereign cloud platform, *Ashok Cloud*, to provide secure and tailored cloud services to enterprises and public sector undertakings in India. The platform is designed to meet local data privacy and security regulations while supporting the company’s data centre operations.

Partnership with Orange Business for Technical Support



Orange Business was selected as the technology partner to assist in designing the infrastructure, creating the technical framework, and establishing a governance model for Anant Raj Cloud. The company has completed the deployment of its data centre and cloud infrastructure, ensuring stringent data security and resource isolation for its customers. Anant Raj Cloud has already begun onboarding its clients.

Security and Scalability of Ashok Cloud

The Ashok Cloud platform is designed to provide secure, scalable, and flexible infrastructure. With access controls, encryption, and continuous monitoring, it ensures a secure environment for customers. The platform is built to support a range of customer needs, ensuring compliance with data residency laws and sovereign requirements.

Future Expansion Plans

Anant Raj Cloud plans to introduce additional services in the future to further support the growth and innovation of its customers. These offerings will aim to enhance operational efficiency and help businesses stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

“The economic upturn in India and the Government of India’s push for data localization underscores enterprises’ increasing reliance on digital infrastructure. Together with our trusted technology partner, Orange Business, we are addressing this critical demand for flexible, secure, and scalable cloud services and robust data centre capabilities to process ever-growing amounts of data, thanks to digital take-up and the rapid adoption of generative AI,” comments Gagan Singh, Chief Business Officer at Anant Raj Cloud.

Anant Raj Limited to Expand Cloud Capacity with New Data Center Footprint

Anant Raj Limited plans to increase its cloud capacity by expanding its data centre footprint across India. The company will add 307MW of capacity at its existing facilities in Manesar, Rai, and Panchkula.

“We are delighted to partner with Anant Raj Cloud to deliver a secure, reliable, future-proof infrastructure along with cutting-edge cloud services for its growing customer base, providing customized solutions that align perfectly with their business needs,” comments Chalapathi Rao, CEO, Orange Business India.

