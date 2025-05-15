API Holdings Partners with IBM for AI-Driven Observability Solution

API Holdings has entered into a collaboration with IBM to implement AI-powered automated observability across its application infrastructure. The partnership utilises IBM Instana to monitor API Holdings' healthcare service platforms.

The deployment provides full-stack observability for microservices architecture, real-time incident detection capabilities, automated root cause analysis, and application performance optimisation.

Initial results indicate a 30% reduction in Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) and an increased developer efficiency along with the scalable monitoring framework for future expansion.

API Holdings operates digital healthcare platforms serving both consumer and enterprise customers. The IBM Instana integration supports the company's service delivery and product development timelines.

Healthcare Platform Implements IBM Instana for Real Time Analysis

“IBM Instana has become our command centre for incident management – intuitive, developer-friendly, and powerful. From real-time alerts to precise root cause analysis, it plays a central role in maintaining our application uptime ultimately enhancing customer trust. A high confidence in application monitoring and uptime has made more time for our Tech teams to innovate and perform higher value work like rapidly launching new services on its platforms,” said Vivek Kumar Singh, Vice President of engineering, API.

IBM Instana is currently deployed across three major businesses owned by API – PharmEasy, Thyrocare, and Retailio – to monitor a diverse range of mission-critical applications. Its seamless integration with automation systems and collaboration tools ensures real-time alerts through chat platforms and rapid incident resolution via virtual meeting platforms.

“Succeeding in today’s competitive digital healthcare sector demands always-on performance and instant incident resolution. Our work with API exemplifies how having insights-driven visibility of application and infrastructure environments can enable healthcare businesses to drive productivity, innovate at pace, stay resilient, and continually deliver value to customers,” said Viswanath Ramaswamy, VP, of Technology, IBM India & South Asia.



