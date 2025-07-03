Arya Omnitalk launches Motorola HALO sensors in India

Arya Omnitalk, in partnership with Motorola, has officially launched the Motorola HALO Smart Sensors across India, marking a significant step in IoT-based, non-intrusive safety and security solutions. These cutting-edge sensors are designed to offer highly precise monitoring while prioritising privacy. Unlike traditional security systems, the HALO Smart Sensors do not capture audio or video, ensuring a higher standard of privacy, particularly important in sensitive environments such as school washrooms, hospital wards, hostels, dormitories, hotel rooms, and manufacturing areas.

Advertisment

The HALO sensors are equipped with 16 integrated sensors, which monitor a variety of environmental and safety indicators, including air quality levels (CO, CO₂, NO₂, TVOCs, and humidity), motion detection, vaping, gunshot sounds, and verbal aggression. The system also detects panic keywords, occupancy changes, and THC presence, making it a robust solution for comprehensive safety and security.

Designed with flexibility in mind, the HALO Smart Sensors operate on Power over Ethernet (PoE) and support both cloud and edge processing. They can be easily accessed through a secure, browser-based interface, making them highly scalable for different applications. Additionally, the sensors comply with NAAC standards for safety and wellness audits, making them a perfect fit for educational institutions, healthcare facilities, hotels, and industrial sectors.

Paresh Shetty, CEO of Arya Omnitalk and Syntel by Arvind, commented, “The launch of Motorola HALO Smart Sensors reflects our commitment to providing innovative, privacy-first safety solutions that align with India’s growing digital infrastructure goals.”

Advertisment

This launch further strengthens Arya Omnitalk’s position as the prime distributor of Motorola HALO Smart Sensors, offering the Indian market a privacy-focused, intelligent solution for a wide array of commercial, industrial, and public infrastructure needs.

read more :

Evernorth names Prashanti Bodugum to lead Hyderabad innovation hub

Advertisment

Enabling Edge: How partners drive edge computing adoption in India?

Rajat Vohra takes over as CEO of Redington India

Leadership shift to boost Google Cloud’s India play