Rajat Vohra takes over as CEO of Redington India

Redington Limited has appointed Rajat Vohra as the Chief Executive Officer for its India operations, a move that signals the company's renewed focus on innovation, strategic expansion, and leadership continuity. This leadership change aligns with Redington’s long-term plan to strengthen its executive team while ensuring business growth across the dynamic Indian market.

Vohra steps into the role with significant industry experience, having previously served as Redington India’s Chief Sales Officer. During his tenure, he was instrumental in reshaping the company’s go-to-market strategies and enhancing its partner and vendor engagement frameworks. His efforts contributed to Redington's growing presence in high-potential sectors.

With over 20 years of experience in leading global companies like HP Inc., Samsung India, Shell, and Newell Brands, Vohra brings a deep understanding of business operations across both B2B and B2C domains. He is known for his people-centric leadership approach, strategic clarity, and emphasis on data-driven decision-making.

In a message shared on LinkedIn, Vohra reflected on the milestone: “Humbled and honoured to take on the role of CEO-India at Redington… this moment reflects not just a new chapter, but the collective effort, belief, and support of so many people over the years.”

An engineer by training and an MBA graduate from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi, Vohra is well-regarded in industry circles for his ability to drive transformation while building high-performance teams.

His appointment comes at a time when Redington is positioning itself to tap into India's evolving tech distribution landscape.

