Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugrates Texas Instruments' New R&D; Centre in Bengaluru

Texas Instruments has officially inaugurated a new product research and development (R&D) centre in Bengaluru, marking a major milestone as the company completes 40 years of operations in India. The new facility underscores TI’s long-term commitment to India’s semiconductor design ecosystem and its role in driving next-generation analog and embedded processing innovation.

Spread across 550,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art R&D centre has been designed as a highly collaborative workspace focused on developing world-class chip designs. The facility houses an end-to-end reliability laboratory with advanced testing capabilities for multiple environmental conditions, along with several integrated circuit design labs that support the complete product development lifecycle.

The centre was inaugurated by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, alongside senior leadership from Texas Instruments. The inauguration highlights the strategic importance of semiconductor R&D in India’s technology and manufacturing ambitions.

Congratulating Texas Instruments, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said the company has played a pioneering role in India’s semiconductor journey. He noted that TI’s sustained investments and focus on nurturing design talent reinforce India’s position as a global hub for semiconductor design and development, aligning with the government’s vision of building an innovation-led nation.

Santhosh Kumar, President and Managing Director, TI India, said the new R&D centre reflects both TI’s legacy in India and its commitment to the future. He emphasised that TI India’s engineering teams are central to driving global research and breakthrough innovations, with Indian engineers playing a key role in shaping the next generation of semiconductor technologies.

Texas Instruments was the first multinational company to establish an R&D centre in India in 1985. TI employs thousands of professionals in India and continues to expand its footprint. Recently, the company also opened an additional sales office to deepen engagement with Indian customers, complementing the enhanced innovation capabilities of the new Bengaluru R&D facility.

With this expansion, Texas Instruments further strengthens its contribution to India’s growing semiconductor design talent pool, innovation capacity, and global technology relevance.

