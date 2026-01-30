Subscribe

Partner Pulse: Crystal Computers | System Integrator (India)

Since 1996, Crystal Computers has provided system integration, data recovery & turnkey IT projects for Allen Career Institute, Jindal Saw & other major Rajasthan corporates.

Bharti Trehan
Quick Snapshot

  • Company Name: Crystal Computers 

  • Founded: 1996

  • Headquarters: Kota

  • Employees: 20

  • Website: www.crystalcomputers.in

  • Association: Hadoti Computer Traders Association 

Positioning

Crystal Computers offers deep technical solutions to its customers for the products it deals with. It also provides data recovery services for customers. 

About the Company

Crystal Computers is one of the leading system integrators in the region. We are providing Computer Hardware, Software, Peripherals, Networking, Surveillance, Access Control, VC and Display solutions to SMB and Corporate customers. 

Leadership Team

  • CEO - Giriraj Khandelwal

  • COO/CTO - Yogesh Gupta

Core Services

Category

Offerings

IT Services 

FMS Services, AMC Services, Third Party repairs 

Industries Served

  • Healthcare

  • Finance 

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail

Emerging Technologies

  • Cloud

  • AI

Notable Projects & Use Cases

  • Supply and Installation for Computer Systems and Laptops,  Network and Wifi implementation.

Key Clients

  • Allen Career Institute

  • DCM Shri Ram Industries Ltd

  • Rajasthan Textile Mills

  • Jindal Saw Limited

  • Shree Cement Limited

Strategic Partnerships

  • Dell Technologies

  • HP 

  • Lenovo

  • Acer

  • BPE

  • Tally

  • Dlink

  • Cisco

  • TP Link

Recognitions 

  • Best Corporate Partner in the Region

Recent Milestones

  • Executed a number of Big Turnkey projects of some corporate and Govt Customers. 

