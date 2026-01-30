Quick Snapshot

Company Name: Crystal Computers

Founded: 1996

Headquarters: Kota

Employees: 20

Website: www.crystalcomputers.in

Association: Hadoti Computer Traders Association

Advertisment

Positioning

Crystal Computers offers deep technical solutions to its customers for the products it deals with. It also provides data recovery services for customers.

About the Company

Crystal Computers is one of the leading system integrators in the region. We are providing Computer Hardware, Software, Peripherals, Networking, Surveillance, Access Control, VC and Display solutions to SMB and Corporate customers.

Leadership Team

CEO - Giriraj Khandelwal

COO/CTO - Yogesh Gupta

Core Services

Category Offerings IT Services FMS Services, AMC Services, Third Party repairs

Advertisment

Industries Served

Healthcare

Finance

Manufacturing

Retail

Emerging Technologies

Cloud

AI

Notable Projects & Use Cases

Supply and Installation for Computer Systems and Laptops, Network and Wifi implementation.

Key Clients

Allen Career Institute

DCM Shri Ram Industries Ltd

Rajasthan Textile Mills

Jindal Saw Limited

Shree Cement Limited

Strategic Partnerships

Dell Technologies

HP

Lenovo

Acer

BPE

Tally

Dlink

Cisco

TP Link

Recognitions

Best Corporate Partner in the Region

Recent Milestones

Executed a number of Big Turnkey projects of some corporate and Govt Customers.

Advertisment

Showcase your SI or partner brand in our directory. Simply complete this form to get listed: [Click Here]

Read More:

Partner Pulse: Arrow PC Network | Managed Service Provider and System Integrator (India)

Partner Pulse: Kiosk Technologies | System Integrator(India)

Partner Pulse: Digi Edze Soft Solutions | Managed Service Provider (India)

Advertisment

Partner Pulse: Fortune Grecells | System Integrator, and Managed Service Provider (India)