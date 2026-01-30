Quick Snapshot
Company Name: Crystal Computers
Founded: 1996
Headquarters: Kota
Employees: 20
Website: www.crystalcomputers.in
Association: Hadoti Computer Traders Association
Positioning
Crystal Computers offers deep technical solutions to its customers for the products it deals with. It also provides data recovery services for customers.
About the Company
Crystal Computers is one of the leading system integrators in the region. We are providing Computer Hardware, Software, Peripherals, Networking, Surveillance, Access Control, VC and Display solutions to SMB and Corporate customers.
Leadership Team
CEO - Giriraj Khandelwal
COO/CTO - Yogesh Gupta
Core Services
Category
Offerings
IT Services
FMS Services, AMC Services, Third Party repairs
Industries Served
Healthcare
Finance
Manufacturing
Retail
Emerging Technologies
Cloud
AI
Notable Projects & Use Cases
Supply and Installation for Computer Systems and Laptops, Network and Wifi implementation.
Key Clients
Allen Career Institute
DCM Shri Ram Industries Ltd
Rajasthan Textile Mills
Jindal Saw Limited
Shree Cement Limited
Strategic Partnerships
Dell Technologies
HP
Lenovo
Acer
BPE
Tally
Dlink
Cisco
TP Link
Recognitions
Best Corporate Partner in the Region
Recent Milestones
Executed a number of Big Turnkey projects of some corporate and Govt Customers.
