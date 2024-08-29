ASIRT Hosts 120th Tech Day Focused on AI and Industry Collaboration

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) successfully held its 120th Tech Day on August 23, 2024, at the Hotel Grand Peninsula in Andheri East, Mumbai. This monthly event served as a platform for industry updates and discussions on the evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Attendance and Networking

The event drew over 100 attendees, offering ASIRT members an opportunity to engage with industry peers, share knowledge, and explore AI advancements and real-world applications. Attendees were encouraged to consider how AI can be leveraged for business growth and operational efficiency.

Presentations by Diamond Sponsor HP and Infobahn

A key part of the event was the presentations delivered by Diamond Sponsor HP, in partnership with Infobahn. HP showcased its AI-powered devices and services, offering insights into the future of technology. Infobahn, a patron of ASIRT, discussed ongoing projects with ASIRT members and emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships in advancing AI initiatives.

Key Highlights

HP’s AI Devices Presentation: HP presented its latest AI-powered devices, focusing on their practical applications in business and daily life. Discussions followed on the potential benefits of AI technology.



Infobahn and ASIRT Collaboration: Infobahn's presentation highlighted its collaborative efforts with ASIRT members to accelerate AI development and implementation, underscoring the value of industry partnerships.



Leadership Discussions on AI: Industry experts participated in discussions about AI’s future, covering emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in the AI landscape.

Event Impact

ASIRT's 120th Tech Day provided a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and innovation within the AI domain. The event further solidified ASIRT's commitment to supporting its members through access to industry knowledge and connections.

