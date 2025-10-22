Astra AI marks Seclore’s AI-native leap to enhance global data-security operations

In a significant step toward building AI-driven data security solutions, Seclore has announced the launch of Astra AI, its new artificial intelligence platform designed to enhance productivity, streamline operations, and lay the foundation for future AI-powered data protection offerings.

With Astra, Seclore becomes one of the few data-security companies to embed AI at the core of its operations, enabling teams to focus on strategic innovation while automating repetitive, high-volume tasks that typically consume valuable time.

Empowering Teams with AI for Everyday Efficiency

Astra AI is built to simplify and automate everyday workflows, from summarising technical documents and retrieving product information to preparing for meetings, responding to RFPs, and resolving support tickets.

By embedding AI into its internal ecosystem, Seclore empowers employees to work smarter, faster, and more effectively, enabling a stronger focus on innovation and customer outcomes.

The launch also underscores Seclore’s long-term goal of making AI central to its data-centric security strategy, with Astra serving as the foundation for future customer-facing solutions.

Two Intelligent Agents: Helios and Lumen

Astra debuts with two specialised AI agents, each designed to address critical operational areas within Seclore’s business:

Helios – A knowledge agent that acts as an intelligent assistant, answering queries and retrieving information from Seclore’s extensive internal product resources. Helios helps teams access accurate insights instantly, reducing dependency on manual document searches and knowledge silos.

Lumen – A support agent that assists technical and customer service teams by troubleshooting issues, generating faster responses to tickets, and improving turnaround times for customers.

Together, these agents mark the first phase of Seclore’s AI integration journey, where automation and intelligence combine to enhance decision-making and customer engagement.

AI at the Core of Seclore’s Future

“At Seclore, we’re entering a new chapter by modernising data security and becoming AI-native from the ground up,” said Vishal Gauri, CEO, Seclore. “Astra AI represents the first step in embedding artificial intelligence across every facet of our operations, not as a side initiative, but as our core operating system for planning, execution, and scaling. Across all functions, AI now drives both strategy and day-to-day operations, enabling Seclore to deliver smarter, faster, and more innovative data-security solutions.”

Phased Rollout and Global Vision

Astra AI will be rolled out in multiple phases, with additional AI agents and use cases planned for the coming months. Early internal feedback has been highly positive, validating Astra’s ability to boost productivity, streamline workflows, and improve customer service quality.

As Seclore expands globally, AI will play a critical role in scaling its operations, enhancing collaboration, and accelerating innovation in data-centric security, ensuring enterprises are better equipped for the AI-driven future of cybersecurity.

Key Highlights

Platform: Astra AI – Seclore’s new AI-driven productivity and security platform

Agents: Helios (Knowledge Agent), Lumen (Support Agent)

Goal: Enhance operational efficiency, automate tasks, and improve customer experience

Vision: Embed AI as a foundational layer across Seclore’s operations and future data-security products

Availability: Phased rollout with expansion to global customers planned

“With Astra AI, Seclore is setting the stage for a new era in data security, one where AI doesn’t just support operations, but actively shapes them. It’s a strategic investment that redefines productivity, agility, and customer experience within the cybersecurity ecosystem.”, Industry Analyst

