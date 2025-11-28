Astra Security unveils cloud vulnerability scanner for multi-cloud risk validation

Astra Security has launched its new Cloud Vulnerability Scanner, an agentless, validation-led solution designed to help enterprises identify and resolve misconfigurations across AWS, Azure and GCP environments. The launch comes at a time when Indian organisations are rapidly scaling cloud and AI-driven infrastructures, creating a need for continuous security visibility that can keep pace with constantly evolving configurations.

Advertisment

Misconfigurations remain one of the leading causes of global cloud breaches, becoming more common as enterprises distribute workloads across multiple clouds and integrate AI to support digital operations. With India’s public cloud market projected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2027, securing this expanding footprint is now a mission-critical priority for technology teams.

The Astra Cloud Vulnerability Scanner evaluates permissions, configurations and policy drifts across multi-cloud environments, validating each finding with Astra’s Offensive Security Engine to determine real-world exploitability. This validation-first approach significantly reduces false positives and gives engineering teams a clearer picture of actual risk exposure.

Built on deep cloud pattern analysis, the scanner detects issues such as excessive permissions, publicly exposed storage, insecure network paths and hidden shadow resources, common weaknesses attackers exploit for lateral movement or privilege escalation. The tool integrates seamlessly into developer-first workflows, connecting with CI/CD pipelines, ticketing systems and engineering platforms, allowing organisations to embed security without agents or complex deployment processes.

Advertisment

“Cloud environments today shift faster than traditional security cycles can accommodate. As enterprises adopt AI and distribute workloads across multiple cloud platforms, misconfigurations are becoming more frequent and more difficult to track,” said Shikhil Sharma, Co-founder & CEO of Astra Security. “Our Cloud Vulnerability Scanner is designed to help teams gain clearer, continuous insight into configuration risks without adding operational complexity.”

The scanner performs more than 400 cloud-specific checks and 3,000 automated tests mapped to industry-recognised benchmarks such as OWASP Top 10 and SANS 25. It operates using secure read-only keys or APIs, making it suitable for distributed or large-scale cloud setups with minimal friction.

Astra’s platform is already used by engineering teams behind brands such as Dream11, Tata group companies, Network18 and Mamaearth. The Cloud Vulnerability Scanner adds a new layer to Astra’s security suite, which includes DAST, API Security and Continuous Pentesting (PTaaS), expanding coverage for cloud-native and fast-growing enterprises.

Advertisment

Read More:

How Confluent enables partner growth through developer education & AI integration

Green IT in India: Why sustainable digital infrastructure Is no longer optional

How Hitachi Vantara empowering green storage for AI-driven enterprises

How Vultr is redefining Cloud for SMBs, developers and AI workloads