ASUS advances to second spot in India PC market

ASUS has secured the No. 2 position in India’s consumer notebook market for Q3 2025, based on the IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. The company attributes this to year-over-year growth driven by a wider product portfolio and a broader reach across more than 600 districts.

Expanded lineup and market activity

During the year, ASUS India strengthened its presence through new partners, market expansion and launches across AI PCs, consumer and gaming notebooks, all-in-one systems, desktops and accessories. The company introduced devices such as the multi-colour Vivobook and ROG Ally X. Campaigns built around these products registered strong traction, while the all-in-one segment continued to perform well on major e-commerce platforms.

The company also announced the ASUS Zenbook A14 as the lightest Copilot+ PC and reported leading market share in the NVIDIA RTX 5000 Series category. Its desktop and all-in-one lineup added more devices aimed at broad use cases.

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said “Entering 2025, we had a clear goal in mind, we wanted to be India’s leading PC brand in India that will be pillared by technology that extends ease to our customers. We are thrilled to share that we have recorded 7% Y-o-Y growth in the consumer Notebook PC category, making us the second largest in the category. Looking ahead, we remain committed to delivering state-of-the art solutions that will cater to different audience cohorts while ensuring that the functionalities we deliver truly elevate user experience.”

Retail reach and customer engagement

ASUS expanded its physical and digital footprint through over 320 exclusive stores, 20 ROG stores and more than 5000 multi-brand outlets across 624 districts. The company also increased its presence on e-commerce channels and introduced quick commerce delivery for laptops and accessories.

Retail outlets were repositioned as spaces for digital learning and gaming activities, with workshops and community events designed to build engagement, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Market backdrop and outlook

IDC reported the strongest quarter on record for India’s traditional PC market during Q3 2025, with shipments reaching 4.9 million units, up 10.1% from Q3 2024.

ASUS expects further growth in 2026, with a focus on AI PCs and premium products as it aims to challenge the top position in the evolving PC landscape.

