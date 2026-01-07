ASUSTOR appoints Supertron as national distributor in India

ASUSTOR has appointed Supertron Electronics as its national distributor for the Indian market, marking a strategic step in expanding its footprint across the country’s data storage and enterprise IT landscape.

The move comes as demand for network attached storage and structured data management continues to grow across enterprises, small and mid-sized businesses, and professional users. Through this appointment, ASUSTOR is looking to sharpen its go-to-market execution while strengthening engagement with partners and customers nationwide.

Strengthening nationwide reach

Under the arrangement, Supertron will handle nationwide distribution of ASUSTOR’s NAS and data management portfolio. The distributor brings an established pan-India presence and a mature channel ecosystem, positioning it to support faster market penetration and wider product availability.

The partnership is designed to address both volume distribution and value-added requirements, combining logistics scale with technical and operational support for partners.

Focus on channel and customer enablement

According to Ripunjoy Gogoi, Director – Sales, South Asia, ASUSTOR, the appointment is expected to accelerate growth and improve customer engagement across key segments. He said Supertron’s distribution network and dedicated sales and technical teams align well with ASUSTOR’s plans for India.

From Supertron’s perspective, the collaboration reflects a strategic response to changes in the enterprise IT and data storage landscape. Debraj Dam, Chief of Supertron VAD, said the alliance brings together NAS innovation and a strong distribution footprint to deliver improved availability, expert support, and a more cohesive approach to data management.

Operational impact of the partnership

The partnership is expected to deliver several operational benefits, including:

Improved product availability across regions

Faster go-to-market execution

Stronger pre- and post-sales technical support

Deeper channel engagement and enablement

These measures are aimed at supporting customers looking for secure, scalable, and high-performance data storage solutions.

Positioning for a growing market

With this appointment, ASUSTOR reinforces its focus on India as a key growth market for NAS technology. At the same time, Supertron expands its portfolio in storage and data management, strengthening its position in enterprise and SMB-focused IT distribution.

Together, the two companies are positioning themselves to respond to rising demand for reliable data infrastructure in an increasingly data-driven economy.